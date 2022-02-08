Billie Eilish And Finneas Wrote Music For Pixar, But There’s A ‘Bizarre’ Twist
By Sarah El-Mahmoud published
The award-winning duo joined Turning Red in an unexpected way.
Billie Eilish is just 20 years old, but in the last couple of years alone, the singer has accomplished a lot. And she’s added to her resume yet again for one of Pixar’s upcoming movies, Turning Red. The songstress teamed up with her brother Finneas to write music for the Disney+ exclusive release, but not in the way you'd probably think. The songwriters were asked by the Turning Red filmmakers to create and craft up songs for the animated film’s fictitious boyband, 4*Town.
Turning Red will take audiences back to the ‘90s, specifically Toronto, Canada, to follow the story of a middle-schooler named Mei, who like many teens at the time, really loves a popular boy band. When CinemaBlend spoke to Turning Red’s producer Lindsey Collins, she shared how Pixar got Billie Eilish and Finneas for the movie:
The obvious pick for this particular ask would probably be an actual and current boyband, but the fact that Pixar was asking Billie Eilish and Finneas to do something out of their brand actually inspired them to lean in and listen to the opportunity even more, according to Collins. The producer continued with these words:
Clearly, it was an exciting ask for the pair of songwriters. I mean who wouldn’t want to have a hand in creating Pixar’s first boy band? You can check out some early artwork of 4*Town from Turning Red below:
Billie Eilish and Finneas have written music for a movie before. The siblings were asked to write the most recent James Bond tune with Hans Zimmer for Daniel Craig’s exit as 007, No Time To Die. Eilish has also rubbed elbows with Disney before, for her 2021 concert special Happier Than Ever, where she was even inspired by Who Framed Roger Rabbit’s Jessica Rabbit for an animated version of herself.
As Lindsey Collins pointed out, the pair met with Pixar just before their fame blew up with their incredible night at the Grammys in early 2020. Both Billie Eilish and Finneas won the most awards that night including Record and Song of the Year for “bad guy,” Best New Artist, Best Album and Best Pop Vocal Album. Collins also said this about Pixar’s collaboration with Billie and Finneas:
Billie Eilish was in the middle of her tour when the pandemic began and shut downs began occurring, which meant the time they had for Turning Red’s songs right away. As it turns out, writing boy band songs for Pixar was secretly their first project out of the pandemic!
Turning Red, which will follow Mei’s magical transformation into a giant red panda after facing humiliation at school, will be available on Disney+ on March 11 with a Disney+ subscription. Now you can look out for Billie Eilish and Finnea’s latest songs when you watch the movie!
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.