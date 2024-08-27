'Blink Twice' Interviews with Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie & More!

Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut ‘Blink Twice’ has a stacked cast that includes Christian Slater, Naomi Ackie, Simon Rex, Alia Shawkat and Channing Tatum. In this interview with CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb they talk about the important issues, like coming up with the perfect vape noise, douchey tech bro names, Gambit memes and how Zoë Kravitz handled her first outing at the helm.

Video Chapters:

0:00 - People Won’t Stop Saying “My Name Is Jeff” To Channing Tatum

0:25 - Zoë Kravitz On The Origins Of The Tech Name Slater King

0:55 - Channing Tatum And Naomi Ackie Weren’t Sure About The Name Slater King

1:11 - Simon Rex, Christian Slater And Alia Shawkat On The Odd Coincidence Of The Name Slater King

1:27 - Channing Tatum Will Not Let Naomi Ackie Drive A Cybertruck

2:00 - Zoë Kravitz On Sound Design And Coming Up With The Perfect Vape Noise

2:55 - The Intricate Easter Eggs Of ‘Blink Twice’

3:15 - Simon Rex, Christian Slater And Alia Shawkat Had Nothing But Confidence In Zoë Kravitz

3:40 - “It’s Just So Her”: Channing Tatum Gushes About Fiancé Zoë Kravitz As A Director

4:00 - Naomi Ackie On Zoë Kravitz’s Distinct Style

4:20 - Channing Tatum And Naomi Ackie Discuss Tone

5:35 - Channing Tatum On That Viral Gambit Meme

6:25 - How The Ragtag Cast Of Blink Twice Came Together

7:50 - Zoë Kravitz And The ‘Blink Twice’ Cast Still Call The Film ‘Pussy Island’

8:18 - Zoë Kravitz On Spending Millions To Make A Movie About Class Warfare