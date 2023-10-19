Blue Beetle’s Director Reacts To James Gunn Wanting Xolo Maridueña To Keep Playing The Hero In The DCU

For all intents and purposes, the DCEU has been dragging itself across the finish line. Warner Bros. has made it clear that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be rebooting the DC timeline (turning it into the DC Universe, or DCU) starting with the TV series Creature Commandos , then the feature film Superman: Legacy . But a few DC movies still remain to screen before the reboot happens, including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in December, and the standalone sequel Joker: Folie a Deux in October 2024. And then we got word that three DCEU actors were going to continue playing their characters in Gunn’s DCU… including Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, aka The Blue Beetle . And the film’s director just told us how he feels about this move.

Blue Beetle got off to a moderate start at the box office, posting $25 million in its initial frame, but eventually climbed to $129 million in worldwide tickets sold. Positive word of mouth swirled around the family aspect of Blue Beetle, and Xolo Maridueña’s performance got raves. So few were surprised that James Gunn said he wanted Mariduena to continue playing the part in the DCU, even though other staples such as Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, and Henry Cavill were not moving on in Gunn’s universe. With the movie arriving on 4K and Blu-ray on October 31, we asked Blue Beetle director to comment on the hero continuing on in the new universe, and filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto told CinemaBlend:

You know, Xolo is a star. I knew it from the beginning. Everybody jumped into it, and he stepped up to the plate, and he led the film. He has so much heart and, and the fact that all of that charisma, all of that personality, all of that backstory that forms the Reyes (family) … because this film very well could be a prologue, or a first act, to this character. The fact that all of those elements that form a character are canon, because he is now part of the universe, it just shows that speaking from the heart matters. And being true to himself matters. And the fact that he has a future – and the way he interacts, and his personality – has a future in the coming universe. It's a vote of confidence in general. But at the same time, like, ‘Of course, Xolo. You're a star.’

I caught up with Blue Beetle in preparation for the interview with Angel Manuel Soto, and loved it. The director’s camerawork is electric, plunging us into the point-of-view of this fledgling superhero, and yes, the warm family aspect was both appealing AND different from what we’ve already seen in the Shazam corner of the DCEU . But the heart of the movie is Cobra Kai standout Xolo Maridueña, who brings energetic physical comedy, nobility, and strength to the part of Blue Beetle, and would be a terrific cornerstone of the new world that James Gunn and Peter Safran and constructing. He has been a favorite on our staff , and I have to say I agree. I want to see a lot more with this character. But I also like Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, so take my opinion with a grain of salt.

There will be major changes in the upcoming DC Movies, so bookmark that program, and check it back often. We’ll keep the information up to date as new details emerge. And know that you can get a copy of Blue Beetle on 4K UHD beginning on October 31. It’s worth the grab!