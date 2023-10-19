Blue Beetle’s Director Reacts To James Gunn Wanting Xolo Maridueña To Keep Playing The Hero In The DCU
He's one of 3 characters moving on to the DCU.
For all intents and purposes, the DCEU has been dragging itself across the finish line. Warner Bros. has made it clear that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be rebooting the DC timeline (turning it into the DC Universe, or DCU) starting with the TV series Creature Commandos, then the feature film Superman: Legacy. But a few DC movies still remain to screen before the reboot happens, including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in December, and the standalone sequel Joker: Folie a Deux in October 2024. And then we got word that three DCEU actors were going to continue playing their characters in Gunn’s DCU… including Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, aka The Blue Beetle. And the film’s director just told us how he feels about this move.
Blue Beetle got off to a moderate start at the box office, posting $25 million in its initial frame, but eventually climbed to $129 million in worldwide tickets sold. Positive word of mouth swirled around the family aspect of Blue Beetle, and Xolo Maridueña’s performance got raves. So few were surprised that James Gunn said he wanted Mariduena to continue playing the part in the DCU, even though other staples such as Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, and Henry Cavill were not moving on in Gunn’s universe. With the movie arriving on 4K and Blu-ray on October 31, we asked Blue Beetle director to comment on the hero continuing on in the new universe, and filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto told CinemaBlend:
I caught up with Blue Beetle in preparation for the interview with Angel Manuel Soto, and loved it. The director’s camerawork is electric, plunging us into the point-of-view of this fledgling superhero, and yes, the warm family aspect was both appealing AND different from what we’ve already seen in the Shazam corner of the DCEU. But the heart of the movie is Cobra Kai standout Xolo Maridueña, who brings energetic physical comedy, nobility, and strength to the part of Blue Beetle, and would be a terrific cornerstone of the new world that James Gunn and Peter Safran and constructing. He has been a favorite on our staff, and I have to say I agree. I want to see a lot more with this character. But I also like Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, so take my opinion with a grain of salt.
There will be major changes in the upcoming DC Movies, so bookmark that program, and check it back often. We’ll keep the information up to date as new details emerge. And know that you can get a copy of Blue Beetle on 4K UHD beginning on October 31. It’s worth the grab!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Sean created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann
By Nick Venable
By Ryan LaBee