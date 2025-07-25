Does Aquaman Exist In The DCU? James Gunn Offers His Thoughts
I have so many DCU questions.
The superhero genre continues to be popular, with a number of shared universes competing at the box office. Co-CEO James Gunn is crafting a new DC Universe, with the first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters. There are countless questions about upcoming DC movies, including what characters are canon. So does Aquaman exist in this new shared universe? Gunn offered his perspective.
The Guardians filmmaker is currently gearing up for Peacemaker Season 2, which will help expand the DCU. The first movie Superman featured a number of other heroes, but it's unclear what the plan is for Aquaman. While on the Peacemaker podcast, Gunn was asked about about the character formerly played by Jason Momoa, and he said:
Well, that was confusing. James Gunn is at the head of the DC Universe, so you'd think he'd have all the answers regarding its future. While he doesn't think that Aquaman exists in the DCU, it sounds like it's not totally decided just yet. We'll just have to be patient and see what happens down the line.
This news might be a head scratcher for some fans, especially since Jason Momoa's Aquaman cameod in Peacemaker Season 1. But that was technically a different shared universe, so Gunn is able to do whatever he wants with the aquatic hero. Although I don't expect the Game of Thrones alum to play that role again.
Later in that same podcast, Gunn clarified what he meant by saying that Aquaman doesn't exist in the DCU. As he put it:
It looks like Arthur Curry might exist, but he's not a famous superhero going by the name Aquaman in the DC Universe. Only time will tell when we see that hero again, and what Gunn and company might have planned for him.
As previously mentioned, fans are expecting another actor to play this hero if/when he returns to the screen. Jason Momoa is going to play the cosmic antihero Lobo in the DCU, so his time as Aquaman has seemingly come to an end. And it would definitely be trippy to see Momoa interacting with the new Aquaman in a future DC project. Hey, a guy can dream!
There are countless questions about what's going on at DC, as James Gunn and company craft an interconnected franchise that spans TV shows, movies, and video games. Superman killed at the box office, so things are definitely starting off with a bang.
Superman is in theaters now and Peacemaker will begin Season 2 on August 21st as part of the TV premiere list. Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl are confirmed to appear, so we'll have to see what other crossovers occur throughout its second batch of episodes.
