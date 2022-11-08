Aquaman’s Jason Momoa Reacts To James Gunn’s Leadership Of The DCEU

The DC Extended Universe is known for its drama, both behind and in front of the camera. There’s been a bunch of studio shake-ups lately, with the Batgirl movie being scrapped and Peter Safran and James Gunn being announced as co-CEOs of DC Studios. The latter bit of news broke the internet for comic book fans, and now Aquaman’s Jason Momoa has reacted to Gunn’s leadership of the DCEU. Smart money says his comments will inspire a number of fan theroies online.

Jason Momoa made his DCEU debut via a quick scene in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, before becoming a major player and one of the shared universe’s most popular superheroes. He certainly seems committed to playing Arthur Curry, recently appearing in a Peacemaker cameo while we wait for the release of Aquaman 2. Momoa was recently asked about the recent DC shake-up by ET Canada, and he teased something exciting coming down the pipeline. In his words,

I think with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now of DC, I’m very excited about that. There’s a lot of cool things that are going to be coming up. One of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch. So stay tuned.

Well, color me intrigued. While Aquaman 2 has been delayed a number of times , it looks like Jason Momoa is already looking to the future of his signature DC hero. And despite James Gunn only recently getting that new gig , it seems like there’s already some huge plans in motion, which Momoa described as a dream come true. Hopefully we get some information about upcoming DC movies soon.

Jason Momoa’s comments to ET are sure to go viral, and come as he’s promoting the new movie Slumberland. While the DCEU has has plenty of peaks and valleys throughout the years, the leadership of Peter Safran and James Gunn has even the most casual fans’ interest piqued. After all, Gunn has had great success in both Marvel and DC projects, working on The Suicide Squad and its TV spinoff Peacemaker for the latter.

Of course, the most exciting part of Jason Momoa’s reaction about James Gunn is the fact that there’s seemingly a big future projects coming together for his character Aquaman. And given his enthusiasm and comments about it being a dream come true, smart money says that the Game of Thrones alum has been hoping to see his mysterious plot line come together. But what could it be?

Right now it seems like just about anything is possible. Because in addition to the new leadership at DC Studios, Henry Cavill has finally returned as Superman. While he only appeared in a quick cameo for Black Adam so far, he’s seemingly back for the long haul. It would be wild to see the Justice League finally come together, which seemed like an impossible after the disappointing release of the 2017 theatrical cut.