Why I Hope Hollywood Doesn't Sleep On Blue Beetle's Xolo Maridueña

Hollywood is full of rising stars who have been steadily making names for themselves as actors. There are plenty of people that can be placed within that discussion, like Ayo Edebiri, Jack Champion and Amber Midthunder. When talking about these esteemed performers, one must also mention the talented Xolo Maridueña . He’s been in the game for a little while but is now truly starting to break through and recently headlined his first blockbuster, Blue Beetle . Maridueña has a considerable amount of talent, and I’m sincerely hoping Tinseltown doesn’t sleep on him in the long run.

We’re currently in the midst of Hispanic Heritage Month, during which the public at large celebrates the various contributions made by those who identify as Hispanic or Latino Americans. To mark the occasion, I thought I’d take the time to spotlight the 22-year-old actor. Having seen this young man’s work in front of the camera and seen interviews with him, I’m very hopeful that the industry does right by him. Now, let me lay out why he should be a bonafide A-lister.

(Image credit: Netflix )

Xolo Maridueña Is A Strong Actor Who Possesses The Skills And Charisma Of A Leading Man

When I say this young man should be cast in more high-profile productions, I don’t simply mean he should be dropped into supporting roles. He deserves to be a leading man and gives off the aura that’s usually present with one. His performances are magnetic, and it’s hard to ignore him whenever he’s on screen. He’s also just so likable and has a natural, boyish charm that so few actors possess. One could liken his energy to that of Michael J. Fox or (ironically) Ralph Macchio in classic ‘80s films. Or if we want to talk contemporaries, Tom Holland or Timothée Chalamet would make for solid comparisons.

Xolo Maridueña’s most well-known credits are perfect showcases for his acting skills and charisma. His breakthrough series, Cobra Kai – which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription – perfectly shows off his acting abilities (as well as another part of his craft we’ll discuss a little later). He more than holds his own alongside his fellow young actors and seasoned veterans like William Zabka and Ralph Macchio, who exuded a similar plucky underdog vibe at Maridueña’s age. Blue Beetle only capitalizes on those aspects of the star’s abilities. And despite being nervous about dealing with green screen , he puts in a believable performance in the DC Comics flick. In short, he’s leading man material, and the industry needs to take notice.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Rising Star Has A Firm Level Of Physicality Which Has Been On Display For A While Now

One could argue that one of the reasons he was tapped for the lead role in the superhero movie is because he’s no stranger to performing physically demanding work. Blue Beetle required much of him, but the CGI heavy flick doesn’t quite compare to the practical nature of Cobra Kai. Yes, he surely has stunt doubles at times, but the Parenthood alum did have to take martial arts lessons. Those who’ve watched the Karate Kid offshoot are more than aware that he’s taken part in some complex action sequences.

Physicality is a very desirable trait for an actor, especially at a time where big-budget spectacles rule the day. Casting agents should really take Xolo Maridueña’s physical prowess moving forward. He’s already played a superhero and a martial arts student and, as he continues to grow and learn, he could be a viable candidate for even more action-oriented fare.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Xolo Maridueña Is Forging A Positive Image That Could Bode Well For Him Moving Forward

Performance skills are only one part of the equation when it comes to being a true Hollywood star. Many are also looking at other qualities in a prospective star, like their character. Some may scoff at the notion of one needing a strong moral fiber while navigating Tinseltown but, if social media is any indication, fans appreciate attributes like kindness and humility. And those are certainly some of the traits Xolo Maridueña seems to possess.

More on Xolo Maridueña (Image credit: Warner Bros.) Cobra Kai’s Co-Creator Sends Warm Message About Xolo Maridueña As Blue Beetle Hits Theaters

In many of his interviews and public appearances, he’s exuded sheer gratitude for the opportunities he’s been afforded. He also appears to be quite pleasant when interacting with people. What’s also endeared him to many of his admirers is his eagerness to represent the Latino community when he can. On top of that, the Victor and Valentino alum doesn’t mind being candid with the public. That was the case when he emotionally discussed not promoting Blue Beetle and instead standing alongside his fellow SAG-AFTRA members on strike. You can definitely say people can form public personas and be totally different people behind closed doors, which is absolutely true. However, if I’m being honest, this young man just gives off a sense of true sincerity and, in a superficial place like Hollywood, that’s very refreshing.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Oh, It Turns Out The Actor Also Has Some Serious Skills As A Rapper

Xolo Maridueña can act, perform some solid feats with martial arts and is adept at breaking down snack foods. So can he do anything else? It would seem he can, as a matter of fact. The actor is also musically inclined. Yes, there have been plenty of actors who’ve jumped into the music sphere (and experienced varying levels of success). However, Maridueña has real talent in this area, as he can not only sing but rap as well. He recently dropped his first single, “On My Way,” which is a sweet and old-school-sounding track. Yet what really proved to me that he has bars was his freestyle on Sway in the Morning. Check it out:

Yeah, you have to admit that’s incredibly impressive, and his confidence is just off the charts. But I showed you that and am discussing this aspect of his repertoire to emphasize the fact that this is a man of many talents, and Hollywood really needs to be paying attention to that. Should creatives choose to invest in his talent, we could be looking at the rise of a new multihyphenate.

All in all, I’d say that Xolo Maridueña’s talent is undeniable, and he deserves the opportunity to shine alongside some of Hollywood’s other bright stars. The industry can be fickle and unfair, especially as far as people of color are concerned. Still, I sincerely hope Maridueña is given a fair shake and that if he does continue to receive additional opportunities, he remains his authentic self.