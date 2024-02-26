Bob Marley: One Love’s Director Names The Filmmakers Who Are Demonstrating The Power Of Art Like The Legendary Reggae Singer

At the beginning of the movie Bob Marley: One Love , the nation of Jamaica is depicted as in the midst of a political conflict, and the film’s eponymous music icon finds himself at the center of the strife when he makes plans to headline a peace concert. It’s an incredible real-world example of the power that art can possess, and while the time period depicted in the movie is the mid-1970s, writer/director Reinaldo Marcus Green sees plenty of artists in Hollywood today who are harnessing the impact that their work can have.

I interviewed Green earlier this month during the London press day for Bob Marley: One Love, and it was in the context of the movie that I asked about filmmakers whom he perceives as making a difference with their art. There was no hesitation in his ability to list off names, pointing at directors who have made movies including Moonlight, Selma, Black Panther, and more:

Yeah, for sure. I mean, you know, Barry Jenkins, Ava DuVernay, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King – the list goes on. My brother Rashaad Ernesto Green... So many, so many filmmakers are doing it: AV Rockwell. I'm forgetting so many amazing, amazing filmmakers that are doing that.

A great movie with a special story and engaging characters has the potential to change the way that a person might look at the world. Film has been a medium of enlightenment for over a century, and there are many incredible artists who recognize its power.

Continuing, Reinaldo Marcus Green explained how these directors are making compelling and entertaining movies that also offer fresh perspectives. He added,

They're challenging the status quo constantly. They're trying to push the envelope on moviemaking and the industry and the world. That's what we're trying to do always and trying to do it in a fun way. Can you make something that's fun and commercial, but also challenges audiences to think differently. So hopefully this movie sits in that kind of [place].