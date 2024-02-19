Bob Marley: One Love Stars Discuss The Legacy Of And Misconceptions About The Legendary Singer
The movie provides an intimate look at the life of the legendary reggae singer.
Director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s Bob Marley: One Love is a biopic that is designed to both honor its subject and be illuminating for those who are only aware of the man’s broad pop culture image. Beginning amid political crisis in Jamaica and chronicling the creation of the iconic Bob Marley And The Wailers album Exodus, the film provides an intimate look at Marley’s life that is in part based on the memories of those who were closest to him. The stars of the movie were aware in the making of it that there is a public perception of the legendary reggae singer, and they wanted to show more.
As captured in the video above, I had the opportunity to talk with Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, James Norton and Reinaldo Marcus Green earlier this month during the London press day for Bob Marley: One Love, and one question I asked each of them was about how the movie confronts misconceptions about the beloved singer. They spoke to what his music means to so many people and the value of the insight provided by Marley’s family and friends.
Kingsley Ben-Adir, playing the eponymous role in the film, had a great challenge ahead of him within this arena, and he spoke to his specific interest in showing the side of Bob Marley’s life of which even the most die-hard fans aren’t aware. Said the actor,
Fans have a tendency to deify pop culture figures of Bob Marley’s stature, but Kingley Ben-Adir wanted to show that, like all of us, he was human:
In her response, Lashana Lynch (who plays Bob Marley’s wife, Rita Marley) spoke to the impact that Bob Marley made on the world not only when he was alive but also via legacy. It’s been more than 40 years since Marley passed away at the age of 36, and that time has seen people make their own personal connections and associations with his image and art:
For Lynch, it was important for Bob Marley: One Love to investigate who he was as a person, and she believes that co-star Kingley Ben-Adir found that in his performance. She continued,
Bob Marley: One Love is now playing in theaters everywhere, and it is now the number one movie at the box office. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more from my time talking with the director and cast of the new feature, and preview what’s ahead film-wise for the rest of the year by checking out our 2024 Movie Release Calendar.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend.
