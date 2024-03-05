Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero Was Asked To Play A 'Really Extra' Character For Night Court, And I Love Her Reaction
Melissa Fumero's Night Court character is no Amy Santiago!
Melissa Fumero was a fixture on the small screen for the better part of a decade thanks to her role on Brooklyn Nine-Nine for eight seasons, but the actress is coming to a very different comedy with NBC’s Night Court on March 5. For Night Court in the 2024 TV schedule, Fumero acted in front of a live studio audience in a big change from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and she spoke with CinemaBlend about playing a type of “extra” character who definitely won’t be confused with Amy Santiago.
The March 5 episode of Night Court is called “Chips Ahoy,” and not because it’s about the perfect chocolate chip cookie. While Dan tries to get into an underground poker game during the Navy’s Fleet Week, Melissa Fumero guest stars as a ruthless PTA president by the name of Jasmine who could cause trouble for Wyatt with a guilty verdict from Abby. When I spoke with the actress ahead of “Chips Ahoy,” she shared:
While a "really extra PTA mom" doesn't exactly sound like the hero of the new episode of Night Court, Melissa Fumero was flattered that the team asked her to come to the sitcom to portray the character! Considering that Fumero played a different kind of "extra" as Amy Santiago, fans should have fun seeing her alongside Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, India de Beaufort, and the rest of the Night Court cast.
When I noted that a lot of people might be able to relate to encountering a PTA parent who would qualify as "extra," Fumero responded:
Melissa Fumero is a mom of two kids, both of whom were born during the run of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, prompting the show to get hilariously creative in hiding her first pregnancy in particular. She apparently has some experience with PTA parents, but not quite on the level of her Night Court character! While viewers will have to tune in on March 5 to find out just how passionate Jasmine is about school events, it sounds like a good thing that PTA parents like her are rare in real life.
Just like in Season 1 with the arrivals of celebrities like figure skating icons Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, Night Court Season 2 has recruited some very fun guest stars, ranging from Kunal Nayyar for a Big Bang Theory reunion with Melissa Rauch to Paul Scheer with a spinoff idea. We can now add Melissa Fumero to that list!
Tune in to NBC on Tuesday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET for Melissa Fumero's episode of Night Court, followed by Extended Family with Jon Cryer. You can also revisit earlier episodes of the Night Court revival streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
