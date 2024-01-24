Night Court's Paul Scheer Broke Down New Episode's 'Casablanca Kind Of Ending,' And I Already Love His Spinoff Idea
Who else would totally watch this spinoff?
Spoilers ahead for the January 23 episode of Night Court, called “Hold the Pickles, Keep the Change.”
Night Court continued its trend of bringing in standout guest stars with “Hold the Pickles, Keep the Change,” with Black Monday’s Paul Scheer and Goosebumps’ Rob Huebel playing ambulance-chasing lawyers who get wrapped up in a love triangle with Olivia, with Abby along for the ride. Scheer spoke with CinemaBlend about playing a Better Call Saul-esque lawyer for a Casablanca ending in the 2024 TV schedule, and his idea for a spinoff is one I’m on board with after this episode.
Scheer’s arrival on Night Court reunited him with The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch, after the two played spouses on Showtime’s Black Monday. He played Carnes in the sitcom, a.k.a. half of the Pellino & Carnes Personal Injury Firm. While Olivia originally had eyes for Pellino (Rob Huebel), sparks started to fly between her and Carnes. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be, as not even Olivia could come in between Pellino and Carnes.
When I spoke with Paul Scheer about his role on Night Court, I had to admit I enjoyed that the real love story in this episode was between Pellino and Carnes, rather than involving Olivia or Abby. Scheer responded:
How many shows can combine elements of AMC’s Better Call Saul (streaming via Netflix subscription) and the classic film Casablanca (available streaming with a Max subscription) for a love story in under half an hour? Of course, the end of the episode wasn’t the beginning of a beautiful friendship for Pellino and Carnes, but the continuation. Scheer went on to share what surprised him about playing Carnes:
Abby may not be fully ready to move on from Rand and Olivia may not have found the perfect combination of law and love just yet, but Pellino and Carnes got to walk off into the figurative sunset together. As Carnes said, he and his partner are already bonded by a jingle, four shell corporations, and an ampersand.
Their story didn’t necessarily seem finished by the time the final credits rolled, and the two ambulance-chasing lawyers felt like they could have stepped off the Night Court set and onto their own show. Scheer commented on the idea of a separate show, saying:
Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel already have plenty of experience working together, so why not a spinoff? Sign me up! The two started out in the industry at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in New York and went on to co-create the MTV sketch comedy show Human Giant together. They still collaborate to this day, and I for one had fun with Pellino and Carnes, jingle and all. When asked if he and Huebel came up with the cadence for the jingle themselves, Scheer shared:
Whether or not the two actors ever get a spinoff remains to be seen, but it doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility that Carnes and Pellino could have reason to show up in Abby’s court again. They certainly fit right in! Scheer confirmed that he “would love to come back,” so perhaps it can happen.
Night Court has a knack for bringing in fun guest stars, ranging from figure skating legends Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir playing themselves to none other than original series actress Marsha Warfield reprising her role as Roz. You can revisit those episodes and every other of the reboot that has aired so far with a Peacock Premium subscription, and find new episodes of Night Court on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
Most Popular
By Ryan LaBee
By Mick Joest
By Jeff McCobb
By Carly Levy
By Megan Behnke
By Riley Utley