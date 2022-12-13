Carla Gugino Knows Her New Show Leopard Skin Isn't For Everyone, But Explains Everything That Makes It So Watchable
It's a show that has everything, and is like nothing else.
Mild spoilers below for those who haven’t yet watched Leopard Skin, so be warned if you want to go into it completely blind.
Peacock’s growing library of original series is no stranger to crime dramas (A Friend of the Family), offbeat humor (MacGruber), and potentially mystical stories set within picturesque locations (The Resort). Sebastian Gutierrez’s latest small screen creation, the endlessly alluring Leopard Skin, fits into all three of the above categories, while also sauntering its way through several other genres. It’s arguably star Carla Gugino’s steamiest and most pulse-pounding project with Gutierrez or otherwise to date — which is certainly saying something — and taps into a surprisingly wide range of emotions and themes for a show that blissfully adheres to a swift half-hour runtime. And you better believe Gugino is well aware of how much the show stands out.
Speaking with CinemaBlend to promote the show’s haunting and mysterious first season, as seen above, Carla Gugino spoke to the idea that the streaming drama very likely isn’t for everyone, even if it does feature one or more elements that the majority of TV viewers would enjoy. Here’s how she started:
Fans of Gugino and Gutierrez are no doubt aware that they’ve partnered up creatively in the past on the stellar TV crime drama Jett and slick features such as Girl Walks Into a Bar and Elektra Luxx. But Leopard Skin is on a whole other level or seven when it comes to the story and the twisty-topsy-turvy way the story plays out, even though it does also star some of the actress’ past screen partners, such as Jett’s Gaite Jansen and Gentry White, as well as The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Amelia Eve. Not to mention Watchmen’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
Similar to how the various titles listed above fall across a gamut of genres, Leopard Skin wears that idea like a…skin. (Take note that the show has better lines.) Carla Gugino, continued speaking to that point, saying:
At no point during Leopard Skin's runtime can or will audiences be able to accurately predict where the story is going three minutes later, which easily makes it one of the most unique shows of the streaming era.
All eight episodes are streaming now (opens in new tab) with a Peacock subscription, and while you probably shouldn’t watch with any younger kids around, you should make it your next binge. Head to our 2023 TV premiere schedule to see what new and returning shows are coming soon.
