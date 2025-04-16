‘You May Lose Your Fan Favorite’: Chicago Fire’s Eamonn Walker Explained How Serious The Crisis Had To Be To Bring In Boden, And I’m Nervous
Boden is back, but he might not get the warmest welcome.
Chicago Fire fans have a lot to celebrate and possibly a bit to fear as well with the next episode of the 2025 TV schedule, airing on April 16. Called "Post-Mortem," the episode brings back none other than longtime Firehouse 51 leader Wallace Boden, with Eamonn Walker reprising his iconic role for the first time since the Season 12 finale last spring. Boden isn't just turning up for a fun visit, however, and Walker spoke with CinemaBlend about just how dire the circumstances are for the crew of fan favorites.
Boden of course didn't leave the Windy City like Casey and Brett did, with Chicago Fire writing out Eamonn Walker by promoting his character out of Firehouse 51 to Deputy Commissioner. It'll be in that capacity in the CFD that Boden is back in the mix. The 51 family already seemed like they could use some guidance after Pascal lost his wife, and when I asked Walker how serious a Chicago Fire crisis has to be for the Deputy Commission to step in, he shared:
This isn't just a case of something going slightly sideways and a firefighter needing an extra bottle of water or some oxygen from Ambo 61. Somebody's life is evidently in very real danger, which really does fit with "Post-Mortem" as the title of the episode! Walker doubled down on hinting that major losses are possible with the Chicago Fire entry on April 16, saying:
For all the times that Chicago Fire heroes have survived close calls with death, there have also been notable instances of characters being killed off. In light of losses like fan favorites like Otis and Shay as well as more recent deaths like Hawkins and Monica, I noted to the longtime series regular that it can feel like nobody is entirely safe on this show. Eamonn Walker couldn't speak to that without spoiling the episode, but he did elaborate:
Walker referring to the decisions made by a chief really makes me curious to see what Boden and Pascal make of each other. The actor confirmed that he met Dermot Mulroney for the very first time on the set of Chicago Fire, so the dynamic was new for the actors as well for the characters.
Some of the effects used in the promo for the episode also make me suspect that a lot of the emergency of the week will be recounted via flashbacks, which would also track with "Post-Mortem" as the title of the episode. Take a look and see for yourself:
Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, April 16 at 9 p.m. ET for the "Post-Mortem" episode of Chicago Fire, as always right in the middle of NBC's hit One Chicago block. It remains to be seen if this will be Eamonn Walker's only episode of Season 13, but at least we can safely guess that Boden isn't the fan favorite who fans need to worry about losing in a fire at this point.
Unfortunately, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med are all still waiting on renewal news for the 2025-2026 TV season. For now, you can just keep watching on Wednesday nights and/or stream next day with a Peacock subscription.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
