Chris Pratt, James Gunn And The ‘GOTG 3' Cast Can’t Stop Laughing During Trivia
“I just wanted Sly to say ’I’m gonna go take a sh*t!’”
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" writer/director James Gunn and stars Chris Pratt (“Peter Quill / Star-Lord”), Karen Gillan (“Nebula”), Pom Klementieff (“Mantis”), Will Poulter (“Adam Warlock”) and Chukwudi Iwuji (“The High Evolutionary”) play a trivia game with CinemaBlend and reveal hilarious behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley
By Megan Behnke
By Dirk Libbey
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley