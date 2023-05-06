Chris Pratt, James Gunn And The ‘GOTG 3' Cast Can’t Stop Laughing During Trivia

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" writer/director James Gunn and stars Chris Pratt (“Peter Quill / Star-Lord”), Karen Gillan (“Nebula”), Pom Klementieff (“Mantis”), Will Poulter (“Adam Warlock”) and Chukwudi Iwuji (“The High Evolutionary”) play a trivia game with CinemaBlend and reveal hilarious behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies.