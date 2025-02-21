Christopher Walken Told Us How He Feels About His Severance Character Using The Nickname Attila, And I Couldn’t Agree More

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the Severance Season 2 episode “Attila,” so be sure to watch it with your Apple TV+ subscription before reading further!

We’re now a couple of weeks past Severance ’s ORTBO episode on the 2025 TV schedule , and while I’m still trying to shake off the nightmares of “Woe’s Hollow,” the latest offering of one of the most bingeable shows streaming right now proves that we Macrodats must remain on high alert. This is partially because Christopher Walken came back in a big way this episode, and we learned about his character’s nickname “Attila,” (also the episode title). He spoke to CinemaBlend about this nickname too, and I fully agree with Walken's takeaway.

The February 21 episode finally reunites us with Irving for the first time (not counting his watermelon-sculpted head) since his Innie’s “immediate and permanent dismissal.” More importantly, though, John Turturro’s Outie Irv is reunited with Burt, and we learn quite a bit about the “retired” O&D employee, including his reason for severing and that he and his husband call each other “Attila.”

Christopher Walken admitted to our own Riley Utley that it feels like there’s more to that name than simply being a play on the pet name “hon,” as he said:

In the first season, I didn't know about the stuff that happens in the second season, and I still haven't seen it, but I’ve of course seen the script, shot the scenes. And when I found out that my nickname was Attila, I don't remember talking to anybody about it, but there is something kind of ominous about that. It's not something that you would, you know, name your puppy. There's something about it. It's Attila. It's intimidating.

This kind of thing is why Severance is one of the best Apple TV+ series . Christopher Walken didn’t need anyone to confirm a deeper meaning to Burt and Fields’ nickname for each other to feel its dark implications.

The pet name is obviously a play on Attila the Hun, the feared enemy of the 5th century Roman Empire who is known for, amongst other things, killing his brother to become the sole ruler of the Huns. Hmm, haven’t we heard a story recently about someone murdering their brother?

Could Burt Goodman factor into the stories about Kier and Dieter Eagan, or even Irving’s skin-crawling dream in “Woe’s Hollow” ? I’m not sure, but what I do know is that Mr. Drummond seemed pretty sure Irving was otherwise occupied when he let himself into Irv’s house, and wait, was that a pineapple I spied in Burt and Fields’ kitchen? Lumon is listening indeed.

Let’s not forget that terrifying glare “Attila” gave as Irv left that night (spare ham in hand). Many fans have theorized there’s a deeper history between Burt and Irving than we’ve been told, and especially after Christopher Walken’s reaction to his character’s nickname, I’m feeling a little wary (and, yes, quite intimidated) about the pineapple of Irv’s eye.

New episodes of Severance drop each Friday on Apple TV+.