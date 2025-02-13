32 Bingeable Streaming Shows You Might Have Missed

We live in a time where there seems to be a show for everything. With that in mind, it can be easy to lose some great shows in the endless pile of streaming services that some people aren't even subscribed to. For those who want an excellent streaming show that might have gone under the radar for you, here are some great picks that are readily available.

Silo (Apple TV+)

There are some great Apple TV+ shows out there that not a lot of people know about because not that many have an Apple TV+ subscription , and one of those happens to be Silo. A sci-fi drama with two seasons so far and a third one on the way, the series follows a society that lives in an underground silo that is 144 levels deep. This dystopian world is intense and incredible.

Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix)

If you're looking for a great zombie show, Santa Clarita Diet is sure to both horrify and make you laugh. The series, starring Drew Barrymore, follows a woman who slowly begins to morph into a zombie after she consumes an ancient item, and now her family must find a way to cure her.

Devs (Hulu)

Nick Offerman's best performances certainly include Devs. This sci-fi drama from Alex Garland follows the story of a software engineer who investigates the death of her boyfriend, who died on his first day on the Devs team at her company.

Anne With An E (Netflix)

I swear to God, there has never been a call for Netflix to bring back a television show more than Anne with an E. With three seasons, the series is loosely based on the 1908 classic of the same name and follows a young girl named Anne in the 1800s and how she impacts those around her. It's a really sweet series full of great messages.

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Starring Kristen Wiig and taking place in the late 1960s, Palm Royale follows an outsider who wants to become everything she dreams of, so in order to do so, she decides to take it until she makes it – by sneaking into the country club Palm Royale, and learning from the rich around her in order to succeed. It's hilarious in so many ways.

The Traitors (Peacock)

Based on the Dutch series De Verraders, this reality competition will make you gasp and laugh. The Traitors follows a group of contestants who participate in a game similar to Clue or Mafia. People must work together to eliminate the others and win the major competition, while the other people need to find out who the Traitors are. It's truly hilarious and so much fun to watch.

Severance (Apple TV+)

While Severance is probably one of the most-known Apple TV+ shows, so many people miss out on it. The series' central premise is that a group of workers for a company called Lumon literally have their lives separated into two different versions of themselves – their 'Outie,' which is their personal life, and their 'Innie,' which is their work life. And it just gets more twisty from there.

The Staircase (Max)

Based on the docuseries of the same name, The Staircase is a scripted telling of a real-life true crime case where a crime novelist was accused of killing his wife when she was found dead at the bottom of their stairs, resulting in his life, and everyone around him, getting turned upside down. Indeed captivating TV and Colin Firth, as well as Toni Collette, are phenomenal.

School Spirits (Paramount+)

Starring Peyton List, School Spirits is the kind of supernatural teen drama that you're going to love from the first episode. The series follows a high schooler who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance from the afterlife, all while attending high school there, too. Yup, she can't escape it even when she dies – how sad.

Sugar (Apple TV+)

Starring Colin Farrell, Sugar is a great drama mixed with mystery and a great binge-able series. The series follows a private investigator in L.A. who is pulled into the twisted world of media when a film producer asks him to investigate the vanishing of his granddaughter.

The Get Down (Netflix)

I will never forgive Netflix for canceling this show too soon. The Get Down takes place in the 1970s Bronx and follows the story of a young man who wishes to make it in the music industry and becomes a part of the hip-hop revolution. It has fantastic music and a great young cast.

No Good Deed (Netflix)

Hailing from Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman, No Good Deed is the kind of series that makes you wonder what really goes on behind closed doors. Set in California, the series mainly follows the lives of couples who are looking to buy a house on the market, not knowing the history behind the two people who own it or what went on behind closed doors.

The Great (Hulu)

The Great cast is really what makes this show so fantastic, but the series, in general, is a fun one to binge. With three seasons, The Great is loosely based on the life of Catherine the Great, one of the most influential rulers of Russia, and her rise to power. This show does not proclaim itself to be a true story – but man, is it a heck of a wild ride.

My Lady Jane (Amazon Prime)

For all my enemies-to-lovers fans out there, My Lady Jane is the series for you. Starring Emily Bader, the series is based on the book of the same name and follows the story of Lady Jane Grey, who is forced to marry Lord Guildford Dudley, but in this world, people are able to transform into animals – ya'll, I can't even explain this without giving things away, watch it. It's ridiculous in the best way and so lovely and such a fun time.

Dark (Netflix)

Hailing from Germany, Dark is a sci-fi series that is twisty in all the best ways. The series tells the story of the people of Winden, who look for answers after a child vanishes suddenly and finds themselves in a twisted path of conspiracy and the unknown. This is a series that is best to go into blind.

The OA (Netflix)

The OA is a Netflix show that was canceled far too soon and deserved so much more time. The series follows a young woman who suddenly shows up after being missing for three years and can now see, despite her previous blindness, calling herself the "OA." What does that mean? Well, you have to watch to find out.

Lessons In Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Based on the novel of the same name, Lessons in Chemistry stars Brie Larson and tells the story of a chemist who decides to begin her own feminist cooking show in the 1960s. She breaks barriers and secretly teaches housewives across the world aspects of science they would never have found out about.

The Devil's Hour (Amazon Prime)

One of the best shows on Amazon Prime , The Devil's Hour, tells the story of a social worker who is dealing with the hunt for a serial killer while also experiencing strange supernatural moments in her life – and somehow, everything ends up connecting. This series is crazy, and I love every second of it.

Rutherford Falls (Peacock)

Starring Ed Helms, this is the kind of sitcom that I think everyone would enjoy, and it's a shame it didn't last as long. The series follows the story of two friends whose friendship is put to the test when Rutherford's ancestry, a statue of the founder, is set to be removed. Obviously, it's based on real-life political events, but with a funny twist.

Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)

Do you want to see Zoe Saldana kick butt but look like herself instead of a green or blue alien? Then Special Ops: Lioness is the show for you. The series follows an undercover CIA agent who enlists female operatives for their war-known Lionesses. Yes, this series is just as excellent as you think it is.

Mr. And Mrs. Smith (Amazon Prime)

Remember that movie, Mr. and Mrs. Smith? Well, take that concept, add in two great actors, with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, and mix up the plotline to make it super compelling and still hilarious, and you have Mr. and Mrs. Smith on Amazon Prime. The series follows two strangers who take on agent roles and have the cover of husband and wife on their missions, but of course, feelings get in the way.

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

While I think everyone has heard of Ted Lasso, another show from the same creator that everyone should check out is Shrinking. The series mainly focuses on a therapist who is still reeling from the death of his late wife and how he decides to actively tell his patients what he really thinks about their problems and tries to solve them in unconventional ways. Yes, Shrinking has broken every part of my heart , and I will watch it every time.

Hazbin Hotel (Amazon Prime)

Truthfully, Hazbin Hotel is one of the most creative shows on Amazon right now, and it deserves much more praise. The animated series mainly follows a princess of Hell as she tries to create a reform program for souls who genuinely want to be good and get them sent to Heaven – but of course, she runs into issues along the way.

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Slow Horses is the kind of black comedy/spy thriller that we all need. The series, starring Gary Oldman, tells the story of MI5 agents who are pretty bad at their job but not bad enough to get fired, so they are placed in the 'slow horses' category – where they are given slow jobs. However, their lives are turned upside down when they get involved in a huge crime case in Britain.

Secret Level (Amazon Prime)

Created by Tim Miller, Secret Level is an anthology series based on several different video games. Each episode uses a different animation style to tell a different story within the world of that video game, such as Pac-Man, Honor of Kings, Concord, and more.

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina (Netflix)

Based on the Archie Comics franchise of the same name, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina follows the titular character as she comes of age and must choose between magic and the mortal world. But the deeper she dives into the magical mayhem, the darker the secrets she discovers about her coven and her family overall. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast is spectacular, and I love 'em all.

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

While Mike Flanagan's shows were pretty popular on Netflix, one I think a lot of people forget about is Midnight Mass. The series mainly follows a young man who returns to his hometown hoping to rebuild his life, only to be thrown into strange circumstances when a new priest arrives and tries to revive the townspeople's lost faith. But he is not what everyone seems to think he is.

Archive 81 (Netflix)

I'm angry that Netflix canceled this series because it's so good. Archive 81 is actually based on the podcast of the same name and follows a young man who is hired to restore video footage from an old documentary project. As he does his job, he finds himself in the middle of a mystery that threatens his very life. There are so many creepy moments .

Manhunt (Apple TV+)

This miniseries, Manhunt, will take you on a wild ride. It follows the story of Edwin Stanton and his quest to hunt down John Wilkes Booth—that's right, this series, based on the non-fiction book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer, is all about finding the man who assassinated Abraham Lincoln. And it's absolutely awesome.

Blue Eye Samurai (Netflix)

Blue Eye Samurai is an adult animated series on Netflix that deserves more praise than ever. The series follows a woman in feudal Japan who makes it her mission to hunt down the Western man who sexually assaulted and impregnated her mother all those years ago, leading to a life of misfortune for the blue-eyed woman.

Blood Of Zeus (Netflix)

This adult animated series is one for the books. It is based on Ancient Greece and revolves around Heron, the demigod of Zeus, who has to save Olympus and Earth from ancient evils.

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

Starring Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis is a sci-fi comedy that mainly follows a nun who is looking to destroy an A.I. and finds herself pushed into a world of conspiracies and craziness. This series is honestly a heck of a fun time. It is kind of crazy from beginning to end, but there is not a moment that you won't be entertained by.

There are genuinely so many streaming shows out there, but hopefully, I might have just given you a fresh one to start on. Any of these are great options – and I think I'm going to go and binge one right now.