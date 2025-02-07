Irv's Dream In Severance's 'Woe's Hollow' Made My Skin Crawl, And John Turturro Told Me How It Set Up That Big Helly Reveal
Let's try and connect some dots here.
If you haven’t been to ‘Woe’s Hollow’ yet, go back and watch Episode 4, Season 2 of Severance with an Apple TV+ subscription before diving into this story.
There have been a ton of creepy and unsettling characters, reveals and plot points in the episodes of Severance that have aired on the 2025 TV schedule. However, nothing made my skin crawl more than the innies' trip to Woe’s Hollow, as we learned more about Kier, Irv realized the truth about Helly, and it was ultimately revealed that Helly was actually her outie, Helena. So, I asked John Turturro about this haunting trip, his character’s nightmare, and how that all led to the big reveal about Britt Lower’s character at the end.
Like many fans, Irv had been suspicious about Helly since the second she mentioned that night gardner. Then, on the trip to Woe’s Hollow, his suspicions were confirmed. Part of that confirmation came after Irv left camp and fell asleep in the snow. He proceeded to have a terrifying nightmare that featured Christopher Walken’s Burt and a horrifying zombie-like seemingly computer-generated woman. I asked Turturro how this horrific nightmare played into his realization about his co-worker, and he explained:
Overall, it seemed like this dream more than confirmed Irv’s doubts about Helly. I think it also highlighted and possibly solidified his ongoing issues with Lumon as a whole. Now, there are still a lot of questions to be answered on this front – like who that scary lady was. However, we 100% know that the dream was the final straw that got Turturro’s character to act against Helena.
Speaking to that point, the Barton Fink actor told me that after the dream, he went to find Helly and call her bluff. He needed to act on what he had been questioning, and he turned out to be right, as Turturro told me:
In the same interview, Britt Lower, who plays Helly/Helena, called this “a rescue mission,” and the Do the Right Thing actor said this was the point where he really wanted to “get to the bottom of it.” So, he tried to drown her to prove his point, and that happened after this ambiguous dream.
This moment felt like Irving’s breaking point, and he knew it. His actions against Helena led to him being fired and basically killed Irv’s innie. Maybe seeing Burt, his love whose innie also left the company, drove him to finally act. Maybe he finally figured out what those numbers meant. While we don’t know that for sure, we do know his night in the snow ultimately led to the reveal that Helly was actually Helena, which will change the game of Season 2 for good.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ultimately, this dream and Helly reveal caused more questions than answers. Along with characters like Gemma, Miss. Huang and Gwendoline Chrstie’s Lorne and things like the goats and the numbers, we can add Irv’s dream and Helena’s motivations to the list of things we need to be constantly questioning.
However, all this mystery and intrigue is what makes Severance one of the best shows on Apple TV+. And as it continues airing on Fridays, you better believe I’ll be hyper-fixating on this dream, Irv’s firing and Helena’s choice to go to the severed floor as herself and not as Helly.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Anthony Mackie Is Part Of My Favorite MCU Moment Of All Time, And The Story Behind How He Filmed It Blows My Mind
I Caught Alison Sweeney's Funny Monty Python Joke In Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, And I Love How Her Co-Star's Ad-Lib Made It Even Better