Mark's Choice In Severance's Season 2 Finale Floored Fans, And Adam Scott Shared An Important Reminder Regarding Why His Character Did It
Just to be safe, SPOILERS for the Season 2 finale of Severance are ahead. You can watch it with an Apple TV+ subscription.
Since Severance’s Season 2 finale dropped on the 2025 TV schedule, I’ve been in many heated conversations about Mark’s choice. I’m, of course, talking about Adam Scott’s character’s decision to run back into Lumon with Helly instead of going outside with Gemma. It was a controversial choice that left fans floored. So, now, the lead of Severance has opened up about what his Innie did and what viewers should “remember” when thinking about it.
To recap, Severance ends with Innie Mark running back into Lumon with Helly. That is the exact opposite of what was planned, as the goal was for both him and Gemma to escape the company. It’s sparked quite the reaction online, and during The Awardist podcast, Scott was asked about why his character did that, because it’s unclear what exactly the Innies will do since they can only stay on the severed floor.
In response, the 2025 Emmy nominee said:
I think this is vital to consider. Literally, all the Innies know is life inside of Lumon, and they’ve been actively growing up there. Their lives began when that elevator door opened and they were severed, and to them, that’s their whole world. It’s not what’s outside.
So, in Innie Mark’s head, he was probably thinking about saving himself and Helly, because if he went through that door, he might not exist again. In my mind, at this point, the Innies and Outies are two different people, and have totally different priorities, life experiences and values. Of course, they won't make the same choices.
That, mixed with the fact that Mark is in a “rebellious stage,” explains his choice, as Scott said:
As a viewer, it’s hard to fathom that Mark left his wife, Gemma, at that door and ran back in. However, you have to remember that to Innie Mark, she’s unknown; she’s only Ms. Casey. She’s not his wife; he loves Helly. So, I get his choice.
Obviously, it’ll have repercussions in Severance Season 3, and I think that’s the point. Mark wasn’t thinking ahead; he made a last-second choice and didn’t consider what was next, as Adam Scott said:
Think about it, when you were young and before you truly understood the complexities of the world, spontaneous decisions were easier to make. In this case, Innie Mark isn’t thinking about the repercussions or what might happen to his Outie, probably, he’s making the decision that’s best for him.
If he didn’t turn around, he might never see Helly again, and his work trying to save all the Innies could end. In short, if he walked through that door, his life could end, because we don’t know what Outie Mark would have done next. Only knowing that and being basically the age of a defiant kid makes his logic understandable.
So, make sure to keep that in mind as you continue to think about that mind-blowing finale and what could happen next when Severance returns.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
