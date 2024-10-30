‘He’s The Witness’: Conclave’s Ralph Fiennes Had An Unexpected But Important Approach In The Catholic Church-Centric Thriller

Director Edward Berger’s Conclave is a fascinating thriller. The story centers on cardinals of the Catholic Church gathering in Vatican City to elect a new pope, and though the religious organization is meant to be built on piousness and faith, the men engage in a battle for power full of betrayal and secrets. At the center of this madness is Ralph Fiennes’ Cardinal Lawrence, and he offers a fascinating perspective for the film, as his arc isn’t about ambition: it’s about being a witness.

I had the great pleasure of asking Ralph Fiennes about the special role earlier this month during the virtual press day for Conclave (which is now playing in theaters), and I asked both him and Edward Berger about the great contrast at the center of the film. I noted that Cardinal Lawrence is an audience surrogate as the drama unfolds, and the actor found that to be an apt take, saying,

You talked about Lawrence being a surrogate to the audience; I think that's absolutely right. Lawrence is a witness. He listens and he listens to the evidence of what you call the clawing for power. It emerges – these other contenders for the role of Pope have secrets or have agendas, which Lawrence unwittingly, he's the witness to their being unearthed, if you like.

In Conclave, Cardinal Lawrence is given the authority to oversee and manage the titular group for the papal election, but it’s a position he is vexed by as a result of a diminished personal faith in the makeup of the modern Catholic Church. Needless to say, his faith is not restored by his colleagues’ demonstrated desire for power, their backbiting, and their attempts to overtly dictate the philosophical future of the religion.

Continuing, Ralph Fiennes credited his director for giving him the space and opportunity to do what was required for the character in the performance – which put an emphasis on Cardinal Lawrence listening to others:

I think my relationship with Edward – I haven't really analyzed it until we're talking about it now, but I suppose a lot of the scenes I'm listening and I was aware that Edward gave me the permission to listen. And I was interested in how I could listen. And indeed it is wonderful. He allows his actors to sort of unfold on the set and to have that sense of being allowed was very stimulating.

Of course, what Ralph Fiennes was witnessing on set was a collection of phenomenal performances from some of the best fellow actors currently working today – including Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini.

One of the best films of the year, Conclave is now playing in theaters everywhere, and it’s a movie that you are going to want to see as soon as possible. As I wrote about in my five-star CinemaBlend review, the twist ending of the film is a jaw-dropper, and there is no better way to avoid spoilers than by just going to see the movie.