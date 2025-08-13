Should Swifties Have Seen The New Taylor Swift Album Announcement Coming? Eagle-Eyed Fans Spotted Easter Egg That May Have Teased It

It’s a good time to be a Swiftie because not only is Taylor Swift appearing on the New Heights podcast alongside its hosts, her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, but she has officially announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. Aside from the title and color theme, not much is known about it, but there are already loads of brand tie-ins. However, TS 12 has long been speculated, and now eagle-eyed fans have spotted an Easter egg that suggests the pop star has been teasing it for a while.

Of course, any Swiftie knows that Easter eggs are Swift’s thing. Even if you don’t realize there’s an Easter egg or think that it was a long shot, it could very well wind up being a clue, making her song “Mastermind” as accurate as ever. Even though the album was just announced, fans are already going back to previous albums and interviews to see what hints she’s dropped. X user auniverseaway13 pointed out an outfit that she wore in the “Bejeweled” music video that is like a showgirl outfit, and even though it was almost three years ago, I'm convinced that this was a wink to TS 12:

"Can I hint at something three years in advance? Can I even plan things out that far? I think I'm going to try to do it." - Taylor SwiftTaylor was on the 12 of the clock dressed in a SHOWGIRL type outfit in the Bejeweled video almost three years ago. She truly is a mastermind. pic.twitter.com/w3woOmNA9GAugust 12, 2025

Even if the only significance of the outfit was that it was bejeweled in reference to the Midnights'song, as some fans are pointing out, you can’t help but think that there was at least some planning behind it. While I personally don’t take the time to look at everything that Swift has released and try to figure out if this or that was an Easter egg, I do love hearing theories and seeing what the hardcore fans are able to uncover, regardless of whether something was meant to be an Easter egg or not.

Taylor Swift - Bejeweled (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

It's also not surprising that fans are going back to the Midnights era when it comes to Easter eggs for Showgirl, as people have been guessing for a while that the “Bejeweled” video hinted at what’s to come due to the different colored elevator buttons. It may not exactly match up with what’s been released, but it is pretty close.

The potential Easter eggs for Taylor Swift's latest project don't stop there either. There’s the orange and green outfits she wore on The Eras Tour, which have also been presumed to be Easter eggs. The orange door has had people guessing for ages. And let's not forget the showgirl-themed staging for "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart."

Also, as the quote in the tweet above alludes to, we know Swift loves to tease us like this. On The Tonight Show, she talked about her adoration for Easter eggs and straight-up asked if it was possible to hint at something three years in advance. So, I wouldn't be shocked if she really has been giving us Showgirl Easter eggs since Midnights, which, I'll have you note, came out three years ago.

So, whether or not Taylor Swift has truly been planning The Life of a Showgirl for at least three years, I’m just excited that there’s finally a new album to look forward to. A release date has not yet been announced, but that should be coming soon. In the meantime, look out for Easter eggs...because she's proven time and time again that they really could be anywhere.