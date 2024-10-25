Talking Ralph Fiennes In 'Conclave' With Director Edward Berger
Oscar-winning director Edward Berger joins ReelBlend!
Oscar-winning director Edward Berger joins ReelBlend to discuss the making of his new film "Conclave," starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and Isabella Rossellini. He shares his creative process with core collaborators like his editor, composer, and costume designer, whether or not the Vatican allowed them to shoot on the premises, Francis Ford Coppola, and more.
After the interview, stick around for our "Conclave" and "Venom: The Last Dance" reviews, including spoiler-filled sections for each.
Timestamps
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:02:02 - Tangent Alert!: BLADE
- 00:13:13 - Edward Berger Interview - ‘Conclave’
- 00:39:34 - ‘Conclave’ Review
- 00:47:59 - ‘Conclave’ Spoilers
- 01:05:09 - ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Review
- 01:08:38 - ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Spoilers
- 01:18:23 - Outro
