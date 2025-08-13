‘I Didn’t Want To Do It.’ Kid Cudi Gets Real About What It Was Like Being On The Stand To Testify At Diddy’s Trial

During Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial, prosecutors summoned various witnesses, including a few notable celebrities, to take the stand. For example, Combs’ ex, Cassie Ventura, testified, with the singer sharing claims about her relationship with him. Another hip hop icon, Kid Cudi, testified as well due to his connection to two alleged situations involving Diddy. Now, months after that legal matter, Cudi is opening up about what it was like being in the court room and having to be in proximity to Combs himself.

Kid Cudi – whose real name is Scott Mescudi – was called upon to testify against Sean Combs in late May 2025. Years ago, Mescudi was apparently involved in a brief romantic relationship with the aforementioned Cassie. With that, Cudi purportedly became the target of two separate attacks that were supposedly orchestrated by Combs. Mescudi spoke to CBS Mornings (as shared to X) about his day in court, and he explained to the news outlet that the process wasn’t easy for him:

It was really hard. I didn't want to do it. I got subpoenaed.

Cassie and Diddy dated off and on between 2007 and 2018 though, the former briefly became involved with Kid Cudi in 2011. It was also in 2011 that Cudi reportedly had his home broken into, with that situation apparently coming on the heels of a contentious discussion between Diddy and Cassie. In early 2012, there was another situation involving a car exploding in front of Cudi’s house, with the belief being that it was an act of arson. Cudi testified in regard to both matters while on the stand.

While the “Day 'n' Nite” performer apparently wasn’t keen on testifying, he ultimately “just wanted to be there for [Cassie]” and to “help her out.” Amid his CBS interview, Cudi went on to discuss the experience of sharing space with Combs. Cudi explained why it was “weird” but also shared why he currently has no regrets about his time in the courtroom:

It was weird, man, because that was the first time I had seen him in a while. We made eye contact a couple times. I know I did the right thing, so that's all that matters.

Shortly after Scott Mescudi provided his testimony, he was chided by another rapper – Kanye West. Via a social media post, West stated that he wished “Cudi hadn’t testified against Puff.” It was West’s belief that African Americans should “need to not be locked in white systems.” From there, West (whose official name is Ye) extended prayers to Diddy and his family. Those sentiments matched up with comments that West shared prior in which he compared himself to Diddy. Also, even before that, Ye phoned Diddy while he was in prison to show his support for him amid his legal woes.

When it comes to those issues, Sean Combs is now facing prison time after receiving a mixed verdict. The man formerly known as Puff Daddy was convicted on two counts of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs did, however, avoid charges related to sex-trafficking and racketeering (RICO). Now, the “Bad Boy for Life” performer is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn ahead of his sentencing on October 3. As for Kid Cudi, he’s seemingly moving on after testifying.