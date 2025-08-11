The Story Behind How Dark Universe Got The Rights To Recreate Dr. Frankenstein Is Completely Blowing My Mind
It's alive!
While I’ve only been lucky enough to spend a single day at Epic Universe so far, that one day delivered one of the most incredible theme parks I’ve ever seen. As a mega-fan of themed entertainment and classic cinema, my favorite land in the park has to be the Universal Monsters-inspired Dark Universe. It has one of the best rides at all of Epic Universe, and boasts countless references to the classic Universal horror movies.
Dark Universe is technically set decades after the events of the movie Frankenstein, and the attraction The Frankenstein Experiment: Monsters Unchained introduces Dr. Victor Frankenstein’s granddaughter, Victoria, as the central character. However, the original Doctor from 1931's Frankenstein is seen via portrait in the ride’s queue. Chris Frisella, Executive Producer for the Dark Universe land recently told SFX on CinemaBlend that the team actually pulled out and dug through nearly 100-year-old contracts to be absolutely sure they had the rights to use the likeness of actor Colin Clive. He explained:
While the fact that Universal Pictures is over 100 years old is something I am consciously aware of, I’m not sure I ever considered that somewhere the company still has paperwork from that long ago. It’s blowing me away to think about some people digging through those documents in order to find the contract and verify what it said. Congratulations go to the lawyer who worded the contract in such a way that almost a century later Universal would be able to use Colin Clive’s likeness at a new theme park in Florida.
While Universal was welcoming visitors to its backlot as early as 1915, the Universal Studio Tour only celebrated its 60th anniversary last year. The rest of the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park came much later. There was certainly no way to know how Universal might want to use an actor's likeness decades later.
As with any theme park, it’s the little details that elevate the experience from something good to something great. A portrait of Dr. Victor Frankenstein that didn’t look like Colin Clive just wouldn’t have been the same. It's far from the only callback to the original Frankenstein that can be found in Dark Universe.
It was a somewhat lucky break that the contract gave Universal the rights to his likeness, I expect Universal would have gone to Clive’s family to try and get the rights if the contract didn’t already grant them, but the same thing would have been necessary if the contract simply couldn’t be found, which feels like the more likely result of trying to find a document after almost 100 years.
The fact that Dark Universe’s Victoria Frankenstein is canonically the granddaughter of the doctor from Universal’s original Frankenstein gives the already incredible attraction some extra weight. Monsters Unchained is the best attraction at Epic Universe, according to many, and these little details only make it better.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.