Corey Stoll Tells Us The Ant-Man Alternate Endings That Left The Door Open For His Return
Probably a good idea.
At the end of the original Ant-Man movie, Corey Stoll’s villainous character, Yellowjacket, was bested by Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) in Cassie Lang’s bedroom. Our Marvel hero went subatomic so that he could infiltrate Yellowjacket’s suit, destroying it from the inside. And Yellowjacket didn’t collapse, or explode. He just sort of folded in on himself, possibly getting sucked into the Quantum Realm – where Scott had to go in order to stop him.
If you don’t remember, it looked like this:
We didn’t see Corey Stoll’s character, Darren Cross, in the second movie Ant-Man and the Wasp, but he made a significant return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in a live-action version of the unusual Marvel villain MODOK. The design of the character was… different. MODOK has a very small body and a massive head. But in this case, it was Stoll’s real face, stretched like a bad Photoshop. I loved it, but others took issue with it.
Getting a chance to speak with Stoll following the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, I wanted to know if he always knew that he was going to return following Ant-Man. Because they didn’t kill him. He just… went away. And when it came to what he had bee told, Corey Stoll told CinemaBlend:
No one really dies in the MCU. Even a significant character who died in the original Black Panther returned for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and it made sense in the grand scheme of the main story. At the same time, Marvel recently made it clear that major MCU heroes such as Robert Downey Jr. are off the table, allowing new characters to carry the MCU forward.
We will find out more about them as the full slate of Upcoming Marvel Movies start to arrive in theaters, starting with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in May.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.