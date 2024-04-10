Curb Your Enthusiasm Co-Creator Shares Surprising Origin For Series Finale's Seinfeld Homage, And The Funny Story Behind That Final Scene
I can't imagine it going any other way.
Major spoilers below for the series finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm, so be warned if you haven’t yet watched on HBO or via Max subscription.
Rarely does a TV finale go for broke in the way that HBO’s long-running cringe-fest Curb Your Enthusiasm did with its swan song. (Which, not coincidentally, featured flashback scenes of Larry clubbing a black swan in Season 7.) Co-creators Larry David and Jeff Schaffer pulled off an immaculate television reception by using Curb’s final episode as a mirror-verse tribute to Seinfeld’s infamously polarizing conclusion, which changed David’s views on the medium.
The super-sized “No Lessons Learned” was cameo-filled ambrosia from start to finish, and paid off on both the Georgia Election law narrative and the Seinfeld finale riffs that started in the premiere, wrapping on a perfectly timeless bookend. So it was quite the shock to learn from Jeff Schaffer that the season wasn’t initially geared to be such a self-reflective exercise in metanarratives. And that final scene also has a fun story behind it, which we’ll get into below.
The Original Goal Wasn't For This To Be A Seinfeld-Infused Final Season
The impetus of Curb Your Enthusiasm’s final stretch came from fish-out-of-water Larry getting in trouble for a relatively new local law, which feels like it was already being tailor-made as a direct callback to the Seinfeld quartet’s arrest under the Good Samaritan law. But that notion wasn’t present when the creative process started for Season 12, as I learned from Jeff Schaffer, who said:
To be sure, while that notion did end up making it into the finale — for a hotel lobby scene in which a young boy accidentally bopped Larry in the head with a ball — that wasn't the original intention for it. It was just talking about how stubborn and immovable the character is as far as personalities go.
But once that ball started rolling, it wound up in a magical place where Schaffer and David realized that the character's inability to evolve allowed for a perfect prism through which "The Finale" could be returned to. He continued:
I can only imagine how many light bulbs started bursting open once they tapped into that idea. Because this isn't merely a case of art imitating and poking fun at life, as it went with Lori Loughlin's scandal-referencing appearance earling in Season 12. There are other levels at play here that aren't so easily classified, but are still easy to appreciate.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
- The Best Seinfeld Episodes, Ranked
- All The Characters Larry David Played On Seinfeld
- Every Seinfeld Joke That Has Been Reused In Curb Your Enthusiasm
Jeff Schaffer spoke to the complicated nature of Curb Your Enthusiasm holding a tongue-in-cheek middle finger up to those who have decried Seinfeld's ending, while also poking fun at Larry and Jerry in the process. In his words:
That's the true win here. If this was all a big complex storytelling exercise that didn't actually evoke any laughs, would it have felt as welcomed and worth it? Probably not. Thankfully, the ep was a hoot, with Auntie Rae's courtroom appearance being a definite highlight in that respect.
The Final Scene Was Already Conceived For A Previous Season
In many ways, Curb Your Enthusiasm's final moments are a perfect capsule of the show as a whole, featuring the core group of characters that fans have loved watching over the past 25 years, without any of them being truly happy and smiling except for maybe Ted Danson. But it turns out that slice of genius had already existed for years by the time the finale was being filmed.
For all that Larry hasn't learned anything throughout all the years we've watched him, clearly none of the other characters made any swooping alterations with their own lifestyles, with Susie just as quick to rile him up as ever, and Jeff just as quick to take whoever's side is yelling loudest. As Schaffer put it:
Indeed, and the scene was made all the more enjoyable by having the late, great Richard Lewis also in the mix as much as he was throughout the entirety of Season 12. So good.
For now and perhaps for all time, Curb Your Enthusiasm has made us cringe for the last time. At least with new stories, since all 12 seasons are still around to make new generations of viewers uncomfortable until the end of time.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
Most Popular
By Connie Lee
By Carly Levy
By Dirk Libbey
By Jeff McCobb