Disney Live-Action D23 Red Carpet Video Interviews | Halle Bailey, Patrick Dempsey, Rachel Zegler And More

D23 Expo 2022 showed fans what to expect from the upcoming Disney Live Action Slate. CinemaBlend took to the red carpet after the showcase to talk with the stars of these upcoming projects including Rachel Zegler of “Snow White,” Halle Bailey of “The Little Mermaid,” Patrick Dempsey of “Disenchanted,” Anne Fletcher of “Hocus Pocus 2,” Barry Jenkins of “Mufasa: The Lion King,” and Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, and Jon Landau of “Avatar: The Way of Water.” We discuss what they’re excited to share with the world with these projects, working with Disney, and much more!

Video Chapters:

0:00 Intro - Anne Fletcher reacts to Gal Gadot

0:25 “Hocus Pocus 2” Director Anne Fletcher praises Kathy Najimy’s performance, and talks rewatchability of the film

1:27 Anne Fletcher shares her support for the supporting cast of “Hocus Pocus 2”

2:15 “Snow White’s” Rachel Zegler talks about her relationship with Gal Gadot

2:51 Halley Bailey shares how the long wait for “The Little Mermaid” has been for her

3:16 “Mufasa” Director Barry Jenkins on “The Lion King” and why he’s a good fit for the project

4:21 Adam Shankman, Director of “Disenchanted” talks about working with Amy Adams

5:09 Patrick Dempsey reacts to returning to “Enchanted” 15 years later

5:38 Yvette Nicole Brown on joining the “Disenchanted” cast

5:56 Adam Shankman shares his love for “Enchanted” and stresses how this film will differ

6:27 “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” Producer Jon Landau teases upcoming technology we’ve yet to see in current footage

6:49 Sam Worthington reflects on his time with the “Avatar” franchise

7:15 Stephen Lang shares his love for “Avatar” and his hopes for audiences