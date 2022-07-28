Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Xochitl Gomez Talks America Chavez’s Future, The Marvel Villain She Wants To Fight And More

A lot of major Marvel characters have been brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Phase 4, from Shang-Chi, the Eternals and the individual who cameoed in Thor: Love and Thunder’s mid-credits scene, to the forthcoming arrival of Namor the Sub-Mariner in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Then there’s Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, who was introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and, like her comic book counterpart, has the ability to punch open doorways to other realities. With Multiverse of Madness now available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital, as well Disney+ subscribers being able to stream it, I had the opportunity to speak with Gomez about where we left off with America and the character’s future, including the Marvel villain the actress would like America to fight.

At the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, America Chavez was seen learning the mystic arts at Kamar-Taj training with the other sorcerers under Wong’s tutelage. So along with naturally being able to travel to other universes, America will soon be able to conjure the kind of spells that Doctor Strange frequently whips out, and Xochitl Gomez is excited about both that and the magical community she’s now part of. As the actress told me:

Yeah, I mean, I think it's awesome that we got to see America at Kamar-Taj learning the mystic arts because it's super cool. It's so different from her actual powers, and I think she'll learn lots of structure and discipline with Wong, and I’m glad she's just spending time at a place that she can kind of feel like she belongs and feel like she can call home with other people who are learning and stuff.

As far as what the future holds in store for Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, technically Marvel Studios hasn’t made an official announcement about her returning in anything. Still, considering her importance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, not to mention we’ve met this character who can travel to other universe in the middle of what we now know is the Multiverse Saga, it’s reasonable to assume we’ll be seeing more of her again. Regarding what she’d like to see from America going forward, Gomez said the following:

Honestly I’m down. Just like Captain America where he kind of had that moment where he was being the leader, honestly, I hope that America gets to be in a show or movie. Loki and Kang I feel could be really fun. It seems like [Kang’s] a really great villain and I’m super excited to see what he's about to unleash, especially with the multiverse, I think that could be really fun. And hopefully America Chavez will get to be in a Kang-related project because I think that would be really cool. I think there's lots of history there too.

After first appearing as Kang variant He Who Remains in the Loki Season 1 finale, Jonathan Majors will debut as the main Kang the Conqueror next year in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and with one of the Avengers movies in Phase 6 being called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (which will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton), it’s abundantly clear now this character will become a Thanos-level villain for the MCU. So seeing America Chavez tangle with Kang in some capacity could indeed be a cool sight. During my conversation with Xochitl Gomez, I also brought up what she thought her version of America could bring to the Young Avengers, which is among the many teams the comics version of America has been affiliated with over the years. Gomez responded thusly:

I think she'd be a great leader. She's very confident, and one thing that she's got going for her is that she just keeps marching on when there's things that are happening. Obviously we've seen [Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness], things are like literally coming after her and her life is falling apart. She just keeps going and she's very optimistic, and I think that's something that's very important when it's a leader.

While Marvel Studios hasn’t officially revealed if the Young Avengers will form in the MCU, there’s certainly been movement towards potentially seeing that, such as Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop being introduced in Hawkeye, and Cassie Lang, now being played by Kathryn Newton, joining the superhero game in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As Xochitl Gomez sees it, America Chavez is a great fit to lead the MCU’s Young Avengers given her experiences and attitude while dealing with difficult circumstances. Whether she scores that gig if the team comes together, we’ll have to wait and see.

CinemaBlend will share any news on what’s coming up for Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, but for now, you can read our thoughts on what Marvel’s big Phase 5 and 6 news could mean for the MCU.