Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Has Found Its Director, And He's Already Part Of The Marvel Family

It’s safe to say Marvel Studios delivered the goods for its Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend. In addition to a new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer and the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiering, we also learned about the official Phase 5 slate and some details regarding Phase 6. Regarding the latter, two movies we can expect during that period are Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and just days after officially learning about these flicks, it’s been revealed that The Kang Dynasty will be directed by a familiar director from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed last year’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has been tapped to helm Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, per THR. This marks the third MCU project that Cretton has coming up, because along with returning for Shang-Chi 2, he’s developing a Wonder Man series for Disney+ with Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andrew Guest. Cretton’s other credits include The Glass Castle and Just Mercy.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be the first Avengers movie since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame which followed just a year after Avengers: Infinity War. Those two movies were the climactic chapters to the Infinity Saga (with Spider-Man: Far From Home serving as an epilogue to that era), and we now know that The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will cap off what’s now known as The Multiverse Saga, a.k.a. all the Marvel movies and Marvel TV shows in Phases 4-6. So far those two Avengers movies and Fantastic Four are the only confirmed Phase 6 projects.

In addition to there being no word yet on who’s writing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, it’s also unclear if Destin Daniel Cretton will also direct Avengers: Secret Wars. After all, these movies are coming out within months of each others, and Infinity War and Endgame, which were separated by a year, were both helmed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who’d previously done Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. It also remains to be seen who will comprise the Avengers lineup in The Kang Dynasty, although now that Cretton is sitting in the director’s chair, don’t be surprised if Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi gets thrown into the mix.

One thing we can definitely expect from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror causing trouble, as is clearly laid out in the title. Majors debuted as He Who Remains, a variant of Kang, in the Loki Season 1 finale last year, and he’ll make his first appearance as the main Kang in next February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As far as the MCU’s multiverse goes, we’ve already dipped our toes in that proverbial pool with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but things will be kicking up a few notches on that front in the coming years.

