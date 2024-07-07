Upcoming Apple TV+ Shows: What's New And Coming Soon

Make no doubt about it, Apple TV+ is one of the best streaming services thanks to its robust library of movies, documentaries, and shows. Up and down the 2024 TV schedule you’ll find all kinds of new and returning shows that will soon be available to anyone with an Apple TV+ subscription either this year or sometime in the not-so-distant future.

But, with so many shows being added to the streaming service in the coming weeks, months, and beyond, we’ve decided to put together a comprehensive list of all the new and upcoming Apple TV+ shows and when we can expect to see them on our TVs, phones, or a number of other ways we can watch the platform. Let’s get started…

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Sunny - July 10, 2024

After her husband and son disappear in a plane crash, an American ex-pat living in Japan named Suzie (Rashida Jones) is gifted a robot with whom she develops a close bond. Seeking answers to what happened to her family, Suzie sets off on a journey with her new friend where they uncover dark and dangerous secrets. Watch how the story unfolds when Katie Robbins’ Sunny premieres on July 10, 2024.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Me - July 12, 2024

Though we still have some time to wait until the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere , Apple TV+ has a new show that could very well hold us over with Me. Set to hit the streamer on July 12, 2024, the sci-fi coming-of-age series will follow 12-year-old Ben Vasani (Lucian-River Chauhan) as he comes to the realization that he has superpowers. Balancing heroic acts with his middle school studies, the young hero will be put to the test in more than one way.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Lady In The Lake - July 19, 2024

Coming to Apple TV+ on July 19, 2024, Lady in the Lake will follow Maddie Schwartz (Nataline Portman), a housewife with aspirations of being an investigative journalist, as she attempts to uncover the truth behind a young girl’s disappearance in 1960s Baltimore. But, the deeper she digs, the more mysterious and dangerous situation becomes for all involved parties.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Omnivore - July 19, 2024

On July 19, 2024, world-renowned chef René Redzepi will take viewers on a transfixing and mystifying culinary experience with his eight-part documentary series, Omnivore. Exploring both the beauty and complexity of the human experience and how shared ingredients connect us all, the series will be a celebration of dishes from around the world and the cultures that hold them so dear.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Time Bandits - July 24, 2024

Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, and Taika Waititi are teaming up to turn Terry Gilliam’s 1981 fantasy adventure film, Time Bandits, into an Apple TV+ original series. This reimaginigng of one of the best time travel movies will follow a group of time-jumping thieves as they partner up with a young boy who’s in for the experience of a lifetime, starting July 24, 2024.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Women In Blue - July 31, 2024

On July 31, 2024, Apple TV+ will bring viewers Women in Blue, a Mexican crime drama about four women who broke free from the ultraconservative ways of the early 1970s by forming the first all-female police unit in their country. This trailblazing group of cops won’t just have society to contend with, however, as they are tasked with tracking down a sadistic serial killer with a growing body count.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Yo Gabba GabbaLand - August 9, 2024

Years after Yo Gabba Babba! helped revolutionize childrens entertainment, Apple TV+ is introducing a continuation that will surely be a hit with kids (and fans of the original) this summer. Starting August 9, 2024, Yo Gabba GabbaLand will bring joy, fantastical creatures, and musical guests like Reggie Wattts and Flea to the small screen once more.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Bad Monkey - August 14, 2024

There have been some great Bill Lawrence shows over the years, with one of the TV producer and creator’s biggest, Ted Lasso, having already called Apple TV+ home. Well, the Emmy Award winner is bringing another creation to the streamer with the August 14, 2024 debut of Bad Monkey, a crime comedy about a former detective (played by Vince Vaughn) who’s pulled into a mystery involving a severed arm, greed, and corruption.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Pachinko Season 2 - August 23, 2024

One of the best Korean dramas on TV right now, Pachinko will return to Apple TV+ on August 23, 2024, for a second season of thrilling drama about topics like immigration, family, trauma, and the impact each has on someone.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Slow Horses Season 4 - September 4, 2024

For the past few years, Slow Horses has been one of the most riveting spy dramas on the small screen. Starting September 4, 2024, the series about a misfit group of MI5 agents starring Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, and Kristin Scott Thomas will give viewers yet another set of thrilling adventures as we dive back into the world of espionage.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

La Maison - September 20, 2024

Apple TV+ is also introducing new shows this fall, like La Maison, which premieres September 20, 2024. This French-language drama will focus on a luxury fashion empire and the family working behind the scenes to push culture forward. Succession fans looking to fill a void may find it here.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Disclaimer - October 11, 2024

Alfonso Cuarón will make another addition to his stellar resume starting October 11, 2024, with the premiere of Disclaimer. This upcoming book-to-screen adaptation stars Cate Blanchett as a documentarian who not only finds out she’s a character in a novel, but also that its pages contain a secret she’s long attempted to keep hidden.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Bad Sisters Season 2 - TBD

Created by Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters is a dark comedy/murder mystery that took the streaming world by storm upon its 2022 debut. That said, it wasn’t surprising when The Hollywood Reporter reported that the streamer ordered a second season shortly after. No word on when the show about a group of sisters who kill one of their abusive husbands will return, but it should be soon.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Before - TBD

At some point, Billy Crystal will star in Before, a psychological thriller about a child psychiatrist overcoming the recent death of his wife who takes on a new troubled young client with some kind of connection to his past. According to Deadline , the series will also see Judith Light appear as Crystal’s late on-screen wife.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Buccaneers Season 2 - TBD

In December 2023, Apple TV+ announced that The Buccaneers, the critically acclaimed adaptation of Edith Wharton’s final novel, would be getting a second season. No word on when this highly-anticipated followup will premiere, but be on the lookout.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Chief Of War - TBD

On top of all of the upcoming Jason Momoa movies we have to look forward to in the coming years, we’ll also get to see the Aquaman star lead a historical drama on Apple TV+. Chief of War, the streamer has announced, will tell the story of the bloody and drawn-out unification of the four Hawaiian kingdoms centuries ago.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Firebug - TBD

Back in December 2022, Apple TV+ announced that Dennis Lehane was cooking up his next crime drama, this time a series called Firebug. Bringing back the team behind Black Bird, the series will star Taron Egerton as an arson investigator as he attempts to track down a pair of serial arsonists while also battling his own demons.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

For All Mankind Season 5 - TBD

In April 2024, Variety reported that For All Mankind was getting a fifth season, which is great news for fans of the alternate history series in which the Soviets beat the U.S. to the Moon. With each season taking place 10 years after its predecessor, it will be interesting to see what the show’s version of the 2010s looks like.

(Image credit: Apple/Skydance)

Foundation Season 3 - TBD

Foundation, the Apple TV+ sic-fi series starring Jared Harris and Lee Pace resumed production on its third season in February 2024, according to Deadline , which means the fan-favorite show shouldn’t be too far off.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Hijack Season 2 - TBD

Back in January 2024, Apple TV+ announced that it was bringing back the Idris Elba-led Hijack for a second season, though no premiere date was revealed. The situation that will unfold for Elba’s Sam Nelson has not yet been disclosed, but we can expect more thrilling action from this engaging series.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Invasion Season 3 - TBD

Fans of massive sci-fi dramas, especially Invasion, were in for some good news in February 2024, when Apple TV+ announced that it was bringing back the gripping real-time series about humanity’s attempt to make sense of an alien invasion for a third season.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 - TBD

According to The Hollywood Reporter , The Last Thing He Told Me is coming back for a second season sometime soon. Based on Laura Dave’s best-selling novel, the series stars Jennifer Garner as a woman who goes to great lengths to find her missing husband.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Margo’s Got Money Troubles - TBD

While we don’t know when this promising book-to-screen adaptation will land, we know a lot about Margo’s Got Money Troubles , the upcoming series about a young mom (played by Elle Fanning) who turns to OnlyFans and her family’s pro wrestling experience to make some cash and a better life.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 - TBD

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, one of many Godzilla titles released in the past couple of years, will be back for another round of action, according to Variety . In April 2024, the outlet reported that Apple TV+ was bringing back the Kurt Russell-led series for a second season as well as multiple spinoffs.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Morning Show Season 4 - TBD

One of the longest-running Apple TV+ originals, The Morning Show has spent four seasons diving into the world of morning news and the personalities who make it happen. Well, not only is the show returning for a fourth season, it’ll also see the debut of Marion Cotillard’s new character, per THR .

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Mythic Quest Season 4 - TBD

Rob McElhenney’s workplace comedy, Mythic Quest, has spent the past three seasons diving into the world of video game development, and it looks like we’ll get at least one more installment from the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator. According to Deadline , a fourth season was picked up along with the third back in December 2021.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Palm Royale Season 2 - TBD

According to Deadline , Palm Royale, the underdog story about a woman (played by Kristen Wiig) trying to break into Palm Beach high society, will return for a sophomore season at some point in the future. No word on when we can expect this hit dramedy series to return, though.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Platonic Season 2 - TBD

The incredibly relatable Platonic series starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen as two old friends who reconnect in adulthood is another Apple TV+ original to get picked up for more. Deadline reported in April 2024 that the series would return for a second season somewhere down the road.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Savant - TBD

Looking for a thrilling limited series to hold your attention? Well, look no further than The Savant, an upcoming series starring Jessica Chastain as an undercover investigator who infiltrates hate groups to destroy them from within.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Severance Season 2 - TBD

The upcoming Severance Season 2 is something everyone and their mother has been waiting on ever since Ben Stiller’s workplace psychological thriller concluded its first season. We don’t know when it’ll drop, but the wait is totally going to be worth it.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Shrinking Season 2 - TBD

Bill Lawrence’s Shrinking Season 2 will be back at some point with more comedy, drama, and intense interactions between Harrison Ford and Jason Segel’s characters. We don’t know what the second season will entail, but Ted Lasso alum Brett Goldstein will be appearing on screen.

(Image credit: Apple/Skydance Productions)

Silo Season 2 - TBD

Though it was impacted by the 2023 strikes , Silo Season 2 is happening at Apple TV+. The dystopian drama series starring Rebecca Ferguson as an engineer living and working deep inside a massive underground silo was a hit the first time around, and the same can be expected for the sophomore effort.

(Image credit: FX)

Sinking Spring - TBD

We’ve been following Sinking Spring ever since the Ridley Scott crime drama was announced back in early 2023. With Brian Tyrere Henry sitting atop the cast, a story about friends posing as DEA agents, and some major players behind the scenes, this long-awaited series sounds great.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The Studio - TBD

In March 2024, Deadline reported that Seth Rogen was putting together a killer cast for his new comedy series titled The Studio. With Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, and more also set to appear, this show about a movie studio has us very excited.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Surface Season 2 - TBD

Veronica West’s drama series, Surface, will be returning for a second season on the platform, according to Variety . We don’t know when we’ll pick up with Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Sophie on her journey but expect to hear more soon.

We can expect to see a ton of changes to all the upcoming Apple TV+ shows, so make sure to check back from time to time for all the latest.