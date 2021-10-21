'Dune' Interviews With Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson And More
The stars of Warner Bros.’ “Dune” including Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho), Oscar Isaac (Duke Leto Atreides), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck) and screenwriter/director Denis Villeneuve discuss their film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s beloved novel in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell, edited by Hannah Saulic.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:30 - Jason Momoa Breaks Down Duncan Idaho’s Key Fight Scenes
- 01:30 - Josh Brolin On How They Came To The “Scrub Your Ass With Sand” Line
- 02:13 - Star Wars vs. Dune: Oscar Isaac Weighs In
- 03:30 - Jason Momoa: “Me Going To Petra Is Like Duncan Going To Arrakis”
- 04:24 - Denis Villeneuve On Casting Dune
- 05:36 - The Dune Scene Josh Brolin Would Show Frank Herbert
- 06:15 - The Dune Scene Denis Villeneuve Had To Cut That’s ‘Still Painful’ To Him
- 07:35 - What The Cast Learned About Dune That Will Inform How They Approach Potential Sequels
- 08:45 - Dune Continues A Very Strange Movie Trend For Josh Brolin And Javier Bardem
- 09:54 - Why Jason Momoa Ditched His Signature Beard For Dune
Denis Villeneuve’s Dune boasts an ensemble cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa. The movie has been met with primarily positive reception (ranking at 85% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes), and has already collected over $129 million globally from overseas showings. Along with the potential Dune 2, there’s also a spinoff series in the works for HBO Max called Dune: The Sisterhood.
Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more news Dune-related news, and learn what movies are left to arrive this year in our 2021 release schedule.
