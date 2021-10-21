'Dune' Interviews With Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson And More

The stars of Warner Bros.’ “Dune” including Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho), Oscar Isaac (Duke Leto Atreides), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck) and screenwriter/director Denis Villeneuve discuss their film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s beloved novel in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell, edited by Hannah Saulic.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:30 - Jason Momoa Breaks Down Duncan Idaho’s Key Fight Scenes

01:30 - Josh Brolin On How They Came To The “Scrub Your Ass With Sand” Line

02:13 - Star Wars vs. Dune: Oscar Isaac Weighs In

03:30 - Jason Momoa: “Me Going To Petra Is Like Duncan Going To Arrakis”

04:24 - Denis Villeneuve On Casting Dune

05:36 - The Dune Scene Josh Brolin Would Show Frank Herbert

06:15 - The Dune Scene Denis Villeneuve Had To Cut That’s ‘Still Painful’ To Him

07:35 - What The Cast Learned About Dune That Will Inform How They Approach Potential Sequels

08:45 - Dune Continues A Very Strange Movie Trend For Josh Brolin And Javier Bardem

09:54 - Why Jason Momoa Ditched His Signature Beard For Dune

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune boasts an ensemble cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa. The movie has been met with primarily positive reception (ranking at 85% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes), and has already collected over $129 million globally from overseas showings. Along with the potential Dune 2, there’s also a spinoff series in the works for HBO Max called Dune: The Sisterhood.

