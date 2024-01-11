Echo Director Discusses That Supernatural Opening Scene, And How The Choctaw Nation Inspired It
Here's the story behind Echo's first sequence.
Spoilers ahead for Echo on Disney+.
Marvel’s Echo is finally here! The series starring Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez is not only the MCU’s first bingeable series, but the first to have a mature rating. While Echo has been greatly advertised as taking place on a more gritty side of the street, the latest of Marvel TV shows opened on a rather supernatural front. When CinemaBlend spoke to Echo director and producer Sydney Freeland, she shared with us why she chose to open the show how she did.
Echo opens with a group of indigenous people rising from magical pools. One woman decides to drink from one of the pools, leading to a bird appearing in front of her and then flying away. Suddenly, the group’s home begins to furiously shake before they are transported to a new place, blooming with greenery and the gaze of the sun. Their clay forms begin to melt away to reveal their human forms. The three-minute sequence leads into young Maya’s origin story. What was that all about?
Echo’s Sydney Freeland Shares Collaboration With Choctaw Nation
When CinemaBlend spoke to Sydney Freeland about the supernatural opening scene, the show’s director/producer shared the reasoning behind it. In Freeland’s words:
As Echo explores Maya Lopez’s origins and relationship with Kingpin across five episodes, it also includes flashbacks to the character’s line of descent across generations of women starting with the opening scene. Before we delve deeper into what that story is, let’s talk more about the Choctaw Nation’s involvement in Echo. The Choctaw Nation is a Native American territory that covers over six million acres of southeast Oklahoma, and the tribe Maya hails from the series. When CinemaBlend attended an event at Walt Disney Studios about the series, Freeland said this about getting the Choctaw Nation involved in the show:
Freeland herself is Native American, but she grew up on a Navajo reservation, and was looking for authenticity when bringing the story of Maya Lopez to Echo. The opening scene was a result of the collaboration with the Choctaw Nation.
The Choctaw Story Behind The Opening Scene Of Marvel’s Echo
For generations, the Choctaw people have passed down various stories to explain their own origins. Per the National Park Service, there’s a sacred platform mound in southern Mississippi called “Nanih Waiya” which plays a “central role in the tribe’s origin legends.” In the Choctaw story, the Choctaw people emerged from the underworld via the mound when it “gave birth to the tribe.” The mound is 25 feet high, 218 feet long and 140 feet wide and remains maintained by the National Park Service. Its actual age remains unknown.
The birth of the Choctaw people has now been dramatized through the opening scene of Echo! As you enjoy the new series, check out the strong opinions from critics thus far, our breakdown of the final shot of the series, and what upcoming Marvel TV shows are coming up next here on CinemaBlend.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
