Critics Have Seen Echo, And They’ve Got Strong Opinions About The Newest Marvel Series
All five episodes releasing January 9.
There are plenty of Marvel series coming to Disney+, and the first of those — Echo — is already upon us. All five episodes of the Hawkeye spinoff will be released at one time in a first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with fans having the option to stream the series with either a Disney+ subscription or Hulu subscription. Critics were able to screen the first three of those five episodes ahead of its release, and while many found plenty to praise about the series, they’re also critical of its slow start and story building.
Alaqua Cox will reprise her role as Maya Lopez, a deaf superhero of Native American ancestry, while the cast of Echo also includes the return of Zahn McClarnon, Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox in their MCU roles. Newcomers to Marvel include Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal and Devery Jacobs in a story that will see Echo come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace her family and community. Let’s see what people are saying about the series.
Our own Erik Swann says on X (Twitter) that it’s great to see Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and Charlie Cox's Daredevil again, despite their smaller roles, and while the first few episodes get a bit “clunky,” he likes the way Indigenous culture is weaved into the story. Swann writes:
Alicia Gilstorf of Tell-Tale TV says Maya Lopez is a force, and Echo’s dedication to the Choctaw culture is incredible. But slow pacing and lack of significant story development makes this critic wary that the final episodes will provide a satisfying conclusion. In Gilstorf’s words:
Richard Fink of MovieWeb says for those suffering superhero fatigue, Echo can be considered a crime drama. The critic echos others in praising Alaqua Cox, writing:
Reilly Johnson of FandomWire also comes away with mostly positive things to say about Echo, writing that it’s fun to see Charlie Cox don the red suit again. Johnson continues:
As the MCU’s first TV-MA series, Echo is leaning into some of the more violent aspects of its world — as evidenced by a surprisingly bloody trailer — but it sounds like that doesn’t make up for the story for some viewers, like Jack Kennedy of Barstool Sports, who writes:
Joshua Ryan of FandomWire also has criticisms about its pacing, though it sounds like he’ll likely tune in for the final two offerings. Ryan writes:
While most of the critics seem to agree Echo is worth checking out — especially for those who have been looking forward to this Hawkeye spinoff — they’re also on the same page as far as the weaknesses in pacing and story that Marvel has delivered. You can check out the series for yourself, as all five episodes will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday, January 9. Be sure to check out what Marvel movies are headed our way soon, and see what else is hitting the small screen on our 2024 TV schedule.
Heidi Venable
