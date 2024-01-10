Critics Have Seen Echo, And They’ve Got Strong Opinions About The Newest Marvel Series

There are plenty of Marvel series coming to Disney+ , and the first of those — Echo — is already upon us. All five episodes of the Hawkeye spinoff will be released at one time in a first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with fans having the option to stream the series with either a Disney+ subscription or Hulu subscription . Critics were able to screen the first three of those five episodes ahead of its release, and while many found plenty to praise about the series, they’re also critical of its slow start and story building.

Alaqua Cox will reprise her role as Maya Lopez, a deaf superhero of Native American ancestry, while the cast of Echo also includes the return of Zahn McClarnon, Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox in their MCU roles. Newcomers to Marvel include Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal and Devery Jacobs in a story that will see Echo come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace her family and community. Let’s see what people are saying about the series.

Our own Erik Swann says on X (Twitter) that it’s great to see Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and Charlie Cox's Daredevil again, despite their smaller roles, and while the first few episodes get a bit “clunky,” he likes the way Indigenous culture is weaved into the story. Swann writes:

I've seen the first three episodes of Marvel's Echo, and overall, it's a solid watch. The plot is somewhat thin and can feel clunky at times, but this may be one of the MCU's warmest stories. Those elements serve as a nice counterbalance to the grittier action sequences.

Alicia Gilstorf of Tell-Tale TV says Maya Lopez is a force, and Echo’s dedication to the Choctaw culture is incredible. But slow pacing and lack of significant story development makes this critic wary that the final episodes will provide a satisfying conclusion. In Gilstorf’s words:

Echo is a mixed bag. It operates similarly to Maya between good and bad. The good is the detailed playground of sets, and the bad is Marvel’s inability to tell a story for TV without getting in its own way. I liked it less than Moon Knight but FAR more than Secret Invasion.

Richard Fink of MovieWeb says for those suffering superhero fatigue, Echo can be considered a crime drama. The critic echos others in praising Alaqua Cox, writing:

Got to watch the first 3 episodes of Echo and it legit rules. Works as a good crime drama that can be enjoyed by people [who] might not want another superhero series. Alaqua Cox is really great and I hope Marvel puts her in more projects because she really is a star.

Reilly Johnson of FandomWire also comes away with mostly positive things to say about Echo, writing that it’s fun to see Charlie Cox don the red suit again. Johnson continues:

Had a chance to watch the first 3 episodes of Marvel Studios' Echo! It had a slow start but sucked me in by the end of the first episode with some solid fight scenes and character moments. This more serious, darker show is a very needed change of pace for Marvel. Hope to see more variety like this from the MCU in the future.

As the MCU’s first TV-MA series, Echo is leaning into some of the more violent aspects of its world — as evidenced by a surprisingly bloody trailer — but it sounds like that doesn’t make up for the story for some viewers, like Jack Kennedy of Barstool Sports , who writes:

I watched the first 3 eps of Echo and it stinks. It’s John Wick action drawn from memory with a boring story. Also, [I don’t know] how they managed to over-CGI a series about a small-town ass kicker but they found a way.

Joshua Ryan of FandomWire also has criticisms about its pacing, though it sounds like he’ll likely tune in for the final two offerings. Ryan writes:

While it has some incredible moments, including the highly anticipated Daredevil fight, its poorly constructed story, pacing and editing hold it back from being as fantastic as it should be. Still, it's an entertaining enough MCU entry.