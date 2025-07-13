How To Watch The Couple Next Door Season 2 Online And Stream Every Episode Free From Anywhere

How To Watch The Couple Next Door 2025 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Monday, July 14 New Episodes: every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 9pm BST Channel: Channel 4 FREE Stream: Stream all episodes on Channel 4 now Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Couple Next Door Season 2: Synopsis

The hit series returns for more steamy drama in suburbia. Set in the same languid streets but featuring an attractive new cast, viewers can expect twice the heat as another couple’s marriage is pushed to breaking point by the arrival of a seductive stranger. Starring Nashville actor Sam Palladio alongside Rivals’ star Annabel Scholey, get ready for another six episodes of seedy secrets, betrayal, and relationship-destroying trysts. Simply read on below for how to watch The Couple Next Door Season 2 online and absolutely free on Channel 4.

Penned once again by David Allison, the series sole writer, the star-studded thriller got viewers a bit hot and bothered when it debuted in 2023. Variety admitted it was “an absurd yet sexy thrill,” while audiences flocked to see just how freaky Outlander heartthrob Sam Heughan and his co-stars might get in this sexually-charged drama. Loosely based on Dutch series New Neighbors, it broke records for Channel 4’s streaming service with its first episode gaining in excess of a million streams in seven days.

There was general praise for the show’s actors, although its melodramatic subplots – including a religious cult and traffic cop Danny getting involved in a diamond heist – proved a little too ludicrous for some. Why should the naysayers give The Couple Next Door another go? Allison’s answer is, because Season 2 delivers “something that is sexier, bigger and bolder than the first series. […] We’ve got this incredible crime story in the hospital – it’s really dark and twisted and we’ve got this unbelievable new cast […] you’re going to love watching sparks fly between them.”

This time around, long buried secrets and passions erupt when surgical nurse Mia (Aggy K Adams) moves in next door to anaesthetist Jacob (Palladio) and heart surgeon Charlotte (Scholey). Slowly burrowing herself into the life of the married couple, she’s soon causing intense disruption, instigating affairs and multiple love triangles. But her presence at the hospital raises even bigger questions when a wave of patients start mysteriously dying. Just what is this manipulating seductress playing at?

Elsewhere, and serving as a connecting link to both season's beyond their wonderfully salacious storylines, is sole returning cast member Hugh Dennis (Fleabag, Beyond Paradise): the neighbourhood’s resident pervert, carrying out long hours of community service and who may or may not prove an ally to shady surgical nurse Mia.

It promises to be a gripping binge-watch. Keep reading and we’ll explain how you can watch The Couple Next Door Season 2 online and stream every episode now, and from anywhere in the world with the help of a VPN.

How to watch The Couple Next Door Season 2 online free in the UK

(Image credit: Channel 4)

It couldn’t be easier to watch The Couple Next Door Season 2 in the UK. Tune into Channel 4 and catch new episodes from Monday, July 14, broadcast daily Monday through Wednesday each week at 9pm GMT / 4pm ET.

If you’re looking to binge all the saucy drama, though, you can find all six episodes of The Couple Next Door Season 2 available to stream right now via Channel 4’s on-demand service.

It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream The Couple Next Door Season 2? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch The Couple Next Door Season 2 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Couple Next Door just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch The Couple Next Door as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Channel 4. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Channel 4, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Couple Next Door, head to Channel 4

Can I watch The Couple Next Door Season 2 online in the US?

US viewers after more kinky drama may have a long wait. While you can watch The Couple Next Door Season 1 online via the Starz channel on Amazon Prime (or through Starz own streaming service), it took over a year for the UK series to become available Stateside. Given that, and as we haven't heard of any immediate release plans, don’t expect any new episodes to arrive online until sometime in 2026.

Traveling outside of the UK? If you want to access Channel 4 on-demand but find yourself away from home, download a VPN to connect to your country’s streaming services from anywhere.

Can I watch The Couple Next Door Season 2 online in Canada?

Not for the foreseeable future. Despite the show debuting in November 2023, it didn’t get a North American release until January 2025! So we’d imagine Season 2 will be similarly delayed probably until about July 2026. We’ll update you here with the latest information as it's announced.

In the meantime, fancy bingeing the first six episodes of The Couple Next Door? In Canada, viewers can watch the entire series with any Crave membership, in addition to the Starz add-on at CA$6.99 a month extra.

Remember: UK citizens in Canada can download a VPN, which allows you access the same regional on-demand services you’d use back in Blighty, and no matter where you’re located.

How to watch The Couple Next Door Season 2 online in Australia

Good news for our Aussie pals! They can watch The Couple Next Door Season 2 from Wednesday, July 16 – just a few days after the show’s UK premiere – with episodes airing one a week at 8.30pm AEST on the Showcase channel.

Viewers can also stream the series live or on-demand with a subscription to Foxtel Now. If you’re a new user, you can access the service free for the first 10 days. After your trial ends, plans begin at AU$35 a month with the Starter Bundle.

The Couple Next Door Season 2 Trailer

The Couple Next Door Series 2 | Official Trailer | 4TheDrama - YouTube Watch On

The Couple Next Door Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

The Couple Next Door Season 2 – Episode 1: Monday, July 14

The Couple Next Door Season 2 – Episode 2: Tuesday, July 15

The Couple Next Door Season 2 – Episode 3: Wednesday, July 16

The Couple Next Door Season 2 – Episode 4: Monday, July 21

The Couple Next Door Season 2 – Episode 5: Tuesday, July 22

The Couple Next Door Season 2 – Episode 6: Wednesday, July 23

The Couple Next Door Season 2 Cast

Sam Palladio as Jacob

Annabel Scholey as Charlotte

Aggy K Adams as Mia

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Leo

Hugh Dennis as Alan

Maimie McCoy as Gemma

Adam James as Ben

Tanya Moodie as Yvonne

Jackie Clune as Annette

Barney White as Brandon