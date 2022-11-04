'Enola Holmes 2' Interviews With Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown And More
Watch our exclusive interviews with the stars and director of Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2."
"Enola Holmes 2" stars Henry Cavill (Sherlock Holmes), Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes) and writer/director Harry Bradbeer discuss their new Netflix film in this interview with CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell. They discuss how Enola has evolved for the sequel, the insane details embedded in the set and script, and yes, we get a Superman question in there for Henry.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:25 - How Millie Bobby Brown Knew ‘Enola Holmes’ Was A Success
01:10 - Henry Cavill On The Intricate Details Of 221B
02:04 - Harry Bradbeer On Setting Up The Film’s Many Payoffs
03:10 - How Millie Bobby Brown Wanted Enola Holmes To Evolve For The Netflix Sequel
04:00 - Millie Bobby Brown Is A Detective In Everyday Life
04:28 - Henry Cavill On His Process Of Playing Drunk
05:15 - Who Millie Bobby Brown Is Speaking To When Breaking The Fourth Wall
05:53 - Harry Bradbeer On The Difficulties Of The Film’s Intricate Script
06:40 - Henry Cavill Comments On ‘Black Adam’s' Decision To Use The John Williams Superman Theme Over Hans Zimmer's
07:51 - Millie Bobby Brown Explains The Energy On Set
