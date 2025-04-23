Emily Henry Revealed Who She'd Want To Lead JLo's Adaptation Of Happy Place, And I Hope She's Taking Notes

For the most part, Emily Henry is happy to leave the casting for her upcoming book-to-screen adaptations to a casting director. In a recent interview, she made that very clear. However, there is one character she has an actress in mind for, and that’s Harriet from Happy Place. So, JLo, I hope you’re taking notes here, because I think this author has a great idea.

When it comes to Emily Henry’s adaptations, Happy Place is unique because it’s going to be a miniseries, and it’s being produced by Jennifer Lopez. The story is also unique, as it follows Harriet and Wyn, two people who dated for a long time, broke up, and then ended up on a friend trip together (however, their friends don’t know they’ve broken up).

Obviously, I’ve been curious about who could play the romantic leads here, and luckily, the author has someone in mind for the female main character, as she told People:

For Harriet in Happy Place, I think Eve Hewson would be wonderful. And usually, when I am thinking of casting, I'm not actually thinking of someone who looks like that person. I'm just thinking of someone who has that same vibe. But she actually does look more or less how Harriet is in my head.

How To Read And Eventually Watch Emily Henry's Work

The cover art of Happy Place by Emily Henry.

(Image credit: Berkley Books )

At the moment, you can purchase all of Emily Henry's books, including her newest one, Great Big Beautiful Life, wherever you buy your books.

Meanwhile, both Happy Place and People We Meet On Vacation will eventually be available to stream with a Netflix subscription.

Well, Harriet is a 30-year-old woman with hair that falls in “chaotic dark curls,” and Hewson is a brunette 33-year-old woman, so she fits that bill perfectly. On top of that, I think the actress has the skill to pull off this emotionally complex character.

In the book’s synopsis, Harriet is described as “the driven surgical resident who never starts a fight.” While I know Hewson best for her role in Bad Sisters, where she plays a character who would definitely be the one to start a fight, I’ve also seen her show off her range through projects like The Perfect Couple and Flora and Son. So, I know she could pull this off.

Therefore, I hope JLo and her producing partners are taking notes, because personally, I think this is a great idea.

However, I’m also sure that if the casting department chooses someone else, they’ll be a great choice. I have a feeling Emily Henry feels the same way, as her general feelings about casting are as follows:

Ultimately, I'm not the one casting anything. I'm the least important person in every adaptation. And a lot of times, for better or for worse, they like to subvert reader expectations and do something different. I think that can be really exciting.

I agree, the unexpected nature of casting is always thrilling. As a megafan of Emily Henry’s books, I have pretty vivid images of all these characters in my head. However, I always look forward to the casting.

For example, when we finally got the update that People We Meet On Vacation cast Tom Blyth and Emily Bader as Alex and Poppy, I was in shock. I hadn’t pictured either of them in those roles. However, the second after I heard their names alongside the characters’ names, I knew they were perfect.

Now, my excitement for the upcoming Netflix release is heightened tenfold, and that’s mostly because of this surprising yet perfect casting.

Hopefully, the same thing can happen with Happy Place, and maybe that casting plan can include Eve Hewson. I know I’d certainly love to see that, and clearly Emily Henry would too.

