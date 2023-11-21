As FBI True Revisits The Most Damaging Spy In FBI History, Former Agent Opens Up About Believing He'd Die Undercover And His PTSD
Former undercover agent Eric O'Neill opened up about his dangerous work.
FBI True arrived on CBS in the 2023 TV schedule to cover some of the FBI's most high-stakes cases, with the agents who risked life and limb telling the story themselves in conversations with fellow former agents. The next episode on November 21 will examine the 2001 investigation into then-FBI agent Robert Hanssen, who is now known as the most damaging spy in the history of the Bureau for selling secrets to the Russians. Former FBI investigative specialist Eric O'Neill, who went undercover at Hanssen's side, spoke with CinemaBlend about his harrowing experience and the PTSD he suffered afterwards.
Eric O'Neill went undercover within the FBI, using his own identity and life to immerse himself alongside Robert Hanssen with the clock ticking to gather irrefutable evidence. Conducting this operation within the walls of the FBI didn't mean that he was safe or that Hanssen wouldn't suspect him if something was off. In an exclusive clip from the new November 21 episode (seen above), O'Neill shares an incident when he had to quite literally run through the building to return the PalmPilot and other devices that he'd taken at a rare opportune moment, racing to beat Hanssen from catching him in the act.
When O'Neill spoke with CinemaBlend for FBI True, I noted that I hadn't realized that an agent could be in mortal peril from another armed agent within the walls of the FBI. I asked how it feels to look back at that harrowing scenario more than two decades later, he shared:
The odds were not in Eric O'Neill's favor when he had to try and keep his cover intact when Robert Hanssen was in a particularly volatile state of mind, regardless of the fact that they were in an FBI office. Despite being convinced at the time that he was not going to survive the undercover operation, he was successful in returning the devices. The former agent continued looking back:
Eric O'Neill left the FBI after working the Robert Hanssen espionage case, and went on to write a book about his experience called Gray Day: My Undercover Mission to Expose America's First Cyber Spy that was published in 2019. The story has also been told on film and television, notably including Ryan Phillippe portraying O'Neill in the 2007 film Breach. For FBI True (which will stream for Paramount+ subscribers following the debut on CBS on November 21), he told the story to fellow former agent Kristy Kottis.
The format of FBI True involves agents speaking with other agents openly and candidly, with Kristy Kottis often asking the questions that have never been answered quite this way before. Other FBI True agents previously opened up to CinemaBlend about speaking with Kottis, and Eric O'Neill shared his thoughts on telling his undercover story to her for the upcoming episode:
FBI True executive producer Craig Turk described the format of agents talking to other agents on camera as the "secret sauce" to make the docuseries work, and Eric O'Neill only had good things to say about working with Kristy Kottis. He continued:
Luckily, Eric O'Neill did indeed come out okay on the other side of the investigation into Robert Hanssen, but he went on to be very clear about how difficult the entire experience was. After I told the former agent that his days in the office with Hanssen sound like some of his scariest times during the operation, he expressed:
Be sure to tune in to CBS on Tuesday, November 21 at 10 p.m. ET for the "Hunting Graysuit: America's Deadly Traitor" installment. Unlike other episodes of the docuseries that run for just half an hour, FBI True devotes a whole hour to the complicated and high-stakes mission to catch Robert Hanssen as the most damaging spy in the history of the Bureau.
You can find former episodes of the docuseries streaming via Paramount+, and check out our 2024 TV schedule for when the three scripted FBI shows will return to CBS. FBI True EP Craig Turk is also the creator of FBI, and he addressed the hit show reaching the 100-episode milestone.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
By Mick Joest
By Mike Reyes
By Dirk Libbey
By Megan Behnke
By Dirk Libbey