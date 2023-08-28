A Flash Deleted Scene About Why Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne Quit Also Raises Questions About Time Travel, According To The Director
How much experimenting did Bruce Wayne do?
What would it take for Batman to retire? Several versions of the Caped Crusader see the Batman fighting until old, old age. But in the Christopher Nolan trilogy of films, we did see Christian Bale “retire” his Batman gig between The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises as he mourned the loss of Rachel (Maggie Gyllenhaal). If you tried to watch the DC Batman movies in order, you would get to Ben Affleck’s older Bruce Wayne introduced in Zack Snyder’s universe. And finally, the once-again retired Bruce Wayne played by Michael Keaton in this past summer’s The Flash. But WHY did that Wayne hang up his cape and cowl?
Reaction to The Flash now that it’s available with a Max subscription has been mixed. Nicolas Cage gently ribbed his all-too-brief Superman cameo in the movie. But our own Corey Chichizola still feels like The Flash didn’t get a fair shake. Personally, I think it’s an excellent Flash movie, and I liked Michael Keaton’s return as Batman from his two Tim Burton movies. But when we meet Keaton’s Bruce Wayne, he’s been out of commission for several years. And while appearing on CinemaBlend’s official ReelBlend podcast, director Andy Muschietti explained that there will be a deleted scene that eventually clears up the mystery of Bruce Wayne, and what forced him out of playing Batman.
Muschietti told the ReelBlend guys:
The scene in question that Andy Muschietti is referring to takes place in the Wayne kitchen, where Bruce (Michael Keaton) uses spaghetti to explain the structure of the multiverse. It played out like this:
So wait, does this mean that Michael Keaton’s Batman successfully traveled back through time the way that Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen did in the movie? And if he does figure out time travel, did Keaton’s Batman possibly try and prevent his parents from being murdered in Crime Alley, the way that Barry tries to do? Andy Muschietti stopped short of that, telling ReelBlend:
Muschietti has talked about such mistakes in the past. And the deleted scene he discussed will be part of the physical media for The Flash when it reaches stores on August 29. From the sound of everything, though, we won’t see any more from this Flash universe in any upcoming DC movies. While James Gunn says that The Blue Beetle will continue on in the rebooted DC Universe, the box office failures of The Flash likely confirm that this interpretation of the character is over… and might swallow Jason Momoa’s Aquaman in the process.
