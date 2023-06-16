Talking Batman Deleted Scene With ‘The Flash’ Filmmakers & More

Powered by RedCircle

Andy and Barbara Muschietti, the brother/sister filmmaking team behind DC’s The Flash, speak with the ReelBlend boys about the revolutionary technology behind Ezra Miller playing duel roles, how Michael Keaton came on board the project, what to expect from the film’s deleted scenes and much, much more. We also get into reviews for Extraction 2 and tons of behind-the-scenes interview shenanigans.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:02:55 - Interview

00:23:23 - Behind the interview

00:28:00 - the Flash Spoiler Free Reaction

00:40:15 - Extraction 2 Reviews

00:49:23 - Outro

