Talking Batman Deleted Scene With ‘The Flash’ Filmmakers & More
The ReelBlend boys are tackling The Flash!
Andy and Barbara Muschietti, the brother/sister filmmaking team behind DC’s The Flash, speak with the ReelBlend boys about the revolutionary technology behind Ezra Miller playing duel roles, how Michael Keaton came on board the project, what to expect from the film’s deleted scenes and much, much more. We also get into reviews for Extraction 2 and tons of behind-the-scenes interview shenanigans.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:02:55 - Interview
00:23:23 - Behind the interview
00:28:00 - the Flash Spoiler Free Reaction
00:40:15 - Extraction 2 Reviews
00:49:23 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jeff is a film buff who is ridden with gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.
Most Popular
By Mike Reyes
By Mick Joest
By Dirk Libbey
By Mick Joest
By Dirk Libbey