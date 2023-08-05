I Finally Saw The Flash Movie, And I Don't Understand Why It Got So Much Hate

The DC Universe has had plenty of peaks and valleys since it started with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. The past few movies have been box office disappointments, including Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash . The latter was the most recent release, and has been dunked on countless times online. I was traveling when the movie first hit theaters, and therefore didn’t get the chance to see it. But I finally watched The Flash, and I don’t understand why it got so much hate.

Andy Muschietti’s The Flash was a long time coming, as the movie was delayed countless times throughout the years and went through a number of directors. By the time it hit theaters this summer, DC had gotten new leadership with James Gunn and Peter Safran , and star Ezra Miller was the subject of legal issues and controversies. The cards were stacked against the blockbuster, and unfortunately The Flash was a box office failure . But putting aside all of that baggage, I had a fun time renting and watching the movie from the comfort of my couch. And it might be one of my favorite DCU movies to be honest.

First and foremost, The Flash looks and feels like a true comic book. It’s funny, colorful, and contains a number of beloved returning characters including Alfred, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman. Even if some of these are mere cameos, the DCU feels like a living, breathing place. Considering crossovers were largely scrapped after the theatrical release of Justice League, this was a welcomed change.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Flash’s tone and penchant for comedy is also why I was so instantly sold on Ezra Miller’s DC blockbuster. Despite The Flash ’s cast of heroes and the multiversal stakes involved, the movie doesn’t take itself too seriously. It's similar to Birds of Prey in that way, which I still think is my favorite movie from the shared universe. In a time where gritty superhero movies are so common, this brighter take helped The Flash’s 144-minute runtime fly by.

Some of the online criticism aimed at the latest DC movie has been aimed at The Flash ’s visual effects . And indeed, there were some moments of the movie where the CGI simply looked unfinished– specifically when Barry Allen is traveling through the Speed Force. But even though this was noticeable at moments, the visual language of the movie itself is so unique and intriguing that it didn’t even ruin those sequences for me.

Given Andy Muschietti’s acclaimed work on the IT franchise, perhaps I should have always expected to enjoy what he’d bring to the table with The Flash. He applied that same level of care to the DCU, creating a movie that’s shot beautifully. And while there were the aforementioned comedic beats, there were still emotional beats that hit me in the feels, especially related to Barry and his mother.