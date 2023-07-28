Nicolas Cage Finally Talked About His Cameo In The Flash, And I Totally Agree With His One Criticism

There are so many casting “What If?” situations in the world of superhero cinema. And a major one finally got realized in The Flash , which opened in theaters this past summer and already is making its way to home video. Those who caught up with the latest DC film (which we reviewed right here ) know during the conclusion, we are given a look at the DC Multiverse, where former versions of classic superheroes are showcased … including a famous scene of Nicolas Cage as Superman , which almost happened in a Tim Burton movie several years ago but never came to be.

Superman Lives is an infamous Superman project that stalled in the scripting stages, and would have featured Nicolas Cage in the lead role. We have seen images shared of Cage as a long-haired Superman in a very distinct suit. And that version of the DC hero was brought to life by director Andy Muschietti in The Flash – an inside joke for DC fans and audiences who have followed superhero stories behind the scenes for years. Now, in a USA Today interview, Cage finally spoke about the brief cameo in The Flash, and joked to the outlet:

Well, I was glad I didn't blink. For me, it was the feeling of being actualized. Even that look for that particular character, finally seeing it on screen, was satisfying. But as I said, it's quick. If you really wanted to know what I was going do with that character, look at my performance in City of Angels.

Now I want to rent City of Angels, the 1998 romantic fantasy where Cage plays an angel who falls in love with Meg Ryan when he gets the opportunity to feel what it’s like to be human. But I’d look at it through the lens of Seth, Cage’s character, being a translation of how the Leaving Las Vegas star might have played Superman, arguably the most famous superhero on the planet.

Nicolas Cage isn’t kidding. His Superman scene in The Flash is incredibly short. As are all of the cameos that are showcased in the montage, which some found to be exciting, and some found to be crass. And then there was the one that never happened, which ticked one of our writers off . And of course, that surprise cameo that wrapped up the movie (which we won’t share here just in case you have made it this far into the movie and haven’t yet been spoiled on it).

Most of the rest of us have turned our attentions to Superman Legacy, James Gunn’s attempt at bringing a new interpretation of the Man of Steel that is populating itself with numerous DC characters to prove that the world his new hero is joining already has DC heroes operating in it. We also know a lot about David Corenswet , the latest actor cast as Superman. Major shoes to fill for the young talent, but we have faith in him.