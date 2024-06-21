We’ve Been Very Focused On Which Character Bridgerton Season 4 Will Follow, But Lady Danbury Actress Adjoa Andoh Has An A+ Idea I Hadn’t Thought Of
The iconic matron of London's high society has spoken.
Bridgerton Season 3 has ended, and with it came the conclusion of Penelope and Colin's love story. While there have been lines of dialogue that could give us clues as to who the Season 4 lead will be, we're also super invested in the continuation of various side plots, like Lady Danbury's story. It turns out that Lady Danbury's actress, Adjoa Andoh, is too, and she has an idea of where she wants her character to go next – and it makes me even more excited, because I truly didn't think of it.
Now that it's time to look towards the future and get excited for what's to come on Bridgerton! While I loved the budding relationship between John and Francesca (which looks like it might change soon), and I am eagerly awaiting Benedict's adventures, there's another character that deserves their "time in the sun" – and that's Lady Danbury.
I had the chance to speak to the impeccable actress behind the Lady Danbury, Adjoa Andoh, and she opened up about her hopes for her character. When asked what she would want the show to explore next, her answer was simple: she desires romance and learning how to "accommodate somebody else" when all her life she's focused on protecting herself and others:
In the world of this regency romance and considering all the fantastic Bridgerton characters we have to follow, we see new love stories flourishing all the time. But Andoh does have a point – romance, for Lady Danbury, has pretty much been non-existent.
The only time we truly see Lady Danbury happy when it comes to romance is when she sleeps with Violet's father in Queen Charlotte, but other than that, she hasn't opened herself up to the idea. Even Violet herself is developing something with Marcus – Lady Danbury's brother, a relationship I am enthralled by in Bridgerton.
And while Colin and Penelope were "something special," and the two other seasons have plenty of romantic tropes to go along with their stories, there would be something so fascinating about Lady Dabury's potential romance. Adjoa Andoh even said that she believes it would be "scary" for Agatha to give up some of that power, which is what would make a potential romance with her all that more enthralling:
Lady Danbury – as well as Adjoa Andoh – has been a constant in the Bridgerton cast since Season 1 of the show, and she was even a part of the Queen Charlotte cast as well. So, there's little to no doubt that she'll be back for Season 4. However, I, too, am now asking the question: When will Lady Danbury get the love she's always deserved? Only time will tell – and I will certainly be there to enjoy every bit of it if it happens.
While we wait for that to hopefully happen, you can go back and watch Lady Danbury's story unfold by streaming Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte with a Netflix subscription.
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.