After Season 3 Part 1, Francesca And John May Have Become My New Favorite Bridgerton Couple

Bridgeton doesn’t miss when it comes to creating charismatic couples with tons of chemistry. We saw this play out in Season 1, Season 2, and now Season 3 with Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) . Therefore, it’s no surprise that the show has already done it with Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and John (Victor Alli). They have become one of the main things I am looking forward to watching in Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2.

Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) own my heart as my favorite Bridgerton couple . However, Francesca and John may become my second favorite. I know that’s a bold statement, because we basically only saw their romance in one and a half episodes. However, I can envision their future on the show. I am already completely invested in the couple and looking forward to the season where they become the main focus.

I will follow whatever journey they have coming because they are close to being my new favorite Bridgerton couple.

Warning: minor Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 spoilers are ahead.

(Image credit: Netflix)

John And Francesca Have A Perfect First Meeting

John and Francesca may have one of the best meet-cutes in TV history . Am I exaggerating? Maybe. But I still think their first meeting is iconic because it’s unexpected and tells you so much about them within two minutes. You learn that John has watched and observed Francesca enough from afar to understand her. You know that she just wants someone who understands her. You know that they are introverts and this ball lifestyle is not for them.

It’s wonderful to see introverted characters find love in such a simple but impactful way. John and Francesca’s first meeting leans into the idea that everyone has at least one person out there for them. They communicate so much with so few words.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Physical Chemistry Is Key To Their Bridgerton Romance

John and Francesca aren’t a couple that values pretty words. They are all about action. In the first meeting, we see these sweet little glances between them. Then we see Francesca react to John whenever he’s near. She almost becomes giddy when she sees him. He’s a bit more awkward than her about courting, but you can see the same light in his face when she’s near. It’s a romance that you have to watch to notice and understand.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is why, at first, Violet (Ruth Gemmell) is perplexed by it. She doesn’t comprehend how their connection works, but, when she understands, she’s on board. Their connection goes beyond the barriers of words and fully embraces the importance of body language and physical chemistry.

(Image credit: Netflix)

John Automatically Understands Francesca

I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that many want someone who understands them. Someone who sees their heart and reacts to it in a way that fits their love language. John displays this when he meets Francesca. He automatically understands her because they have some of the same qualities. They don’t like to talk too much and aren’t fans of being the center of attention.

This allows John to adjust his behavior to fit her wants and desires. He then communicates his affection by showing that he accepts and understands her. Additionally, he shows he cares and uses acts of kindness, his love language. He gives her a piece of sheet music because he knows her love and passion for music. It’s such a sweet move that highlights why he’s the perfect partner for Francesca.

(Image credit: Netflix)

He Makes One Of The Most Romantic Gestures In Bridgerton History

The small act of giving her sheet music is a grand gesture without the bells and whistles. It has the same power as someone chasing a carriage to declare their love, stopping someone from marrying the wrong person by running to the altar, giving a speech of love, or any of the many other grand gestures of love.

A small gesture, when it comes from the heart, can be just as powerful as those big moments. Francesca and John may not love each other yet, but they definitely will because they are already behaving like a couple who have known each other for decades. There is just a natural spark and understanding.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s An Innocent Romance

Francesca and John are young and behaving with all the innocence of the “first spark of affection.” Bridgerton loves its sexy moments , so watching a future romance that starts innocently is refreshing. It feels pure and sweet in the way great teen romances should feel. With maturity, I am sure their relationship will become just as scandalous as all the Bridgerton pairs, but it’s nice to see young people acting like it.

Additionally, other Bridgerton pairs have begun their romance with some lustful intentions. However, this one feels like the emotional attraction came first. They may be physically attracted to each other, but their souls seem to connect first and everything else comes after.

(Image credit: Netflix)

You Automatically Know John Is The One For Francesca The Moment We Meet Him

I wasn’t quite sure where Bridgerton planned to go with Francesca’s romance prospects because it appeared that she had zero interest in the courting process. She seemed like she was going through the motions without interest in any of the men. Then John enters and I got a bit excited for her, because she lights up and begins to finally enjoy the courtship process.

It truly makes it seem like John is the only one for her. He’s the only one that even gives her an ounce of joy and intrigue. It’s fun to watch the moment when everything changes for Francesca, especially for those who didn’t know before watching the season who she might fall for, or that the character had been cast.

Francesca and John have been one of the surprising highlights from Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1. I don’t know where the show plans to go with their romance, especially because it is happening in the series so much earlier than in the books. This makes me even more excited to see their journey. I look forward to seeing how their relationship and connection grow.