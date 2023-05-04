Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

We live in a world that is dominated by spinoffs, sequels, and so many franchises, so it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise when the biggest show on Netflix, Bridgerton, received a prequel that would tell the story of Queen Charlotte and her own love story, of which we have gotten some details about in both Seasons 1 and 2.

The prequel intends to share the story of Queen Charlotte when she was a young woman and how her betrothal to King George ended up creating a lot of problems at the beginning. Since we’re all still waiting for Bridgerton Season 3, this is the perfect show to check out in the meantime. Here is where you’ve seen the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story cast before.

(Image credit: Netflix)

India Amarteifio (Young Queen Charlotte)

First up on this list is the obvious, the young Queen Charlotte herself, India Amarteifio. The young actress hasn’t yet done anything in film, but she’s had plenty of television work that you might recognize her from, including roles on The Interceptor, The Evermoor Chronicles, The Midwich Cuckoos, and more. She also had a guest role on the awesome dramedy series , Sex Education.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Corey Mylchreest (Young King George)

Moving on, we have the handsomest of them all, King George – the younger version of him, in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, and he is played by Corey Mylchreest. Like many of the younger actors in this show, he hasn’t had the chance to do as much in the world of movies and television yet. So far, he’s only had a guest role on the hit fantasy show, The Sandman, but hopefully after this, he’ll have plenty of opportunities to grow.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Arsema Thomas (Agatha Danbury)

Lady Danbury has to be one of the most awesome prim and proper ladies in Bridgerton, so it would make sense that we got to see the younger version of her as well in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Agatha Danbury is played by Arsema Thomas, a young actress who’s only other role so far has been a small part in a movie called Redeeming Love. But, I’m sure that we’ll see a lot more of her after her appearance in this show.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sam Clemmett (Young Brimsley)

Next up on the list is the younger version of Brimsley, the queen’s right-hand man and someone who always knows the good tea, even back then when they were younger. He is played by Sam Clemmett, and he has done a variety of movies and television shows prior to his role in this show.

His television work include guest roles and larger parts on shows such as Doctors, The Musketeers, Endeavor, and Holby City. He’s also been in movies like the Apple TV+ original, Cherry, as well as The War Below. Clemmett also played the role of Albus Potter in the stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child .

(Image credit: Netflix)

Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte)

We can’t have a story about Queen Charlotte without the original, and Golda Rosheuvel is back in the prequel to reprise her role from Bridgerton for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The actress has been in a variety of television roles that you might recognize her from besides her part in the Regency romance, including on shows like Luther, Casualty, Red, Threesome, Dead Boss, and a recurring part on Coronation Street.

Rosheuvel has also had parts in big movies, such as Dune, Lady MacBeth, EastEnders and Lava. I, for one, can’t wait to see where she goes from here.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury)

Lady Danbury, played by Adjoa Andoh, is also going to be around in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which is honestly awesome to hear. Andoh has been in several movies, including Adulthood, Invictus, Brotherhood, Fracture, and The Shadow in the North.

Some of her most known television roles include a leading part on EastEnders, and work on Casualty, Doctor Who, Missing, and others, and she also had a guest role on the hit fantasy series, The Witcher.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton)

Another person coming back from Bridgerton is Lady Violet Bridgerton, who is the mother of all the Bridgerton kids, and is played by Ruth Gemmel. Prior to her part in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Ruth Gemmel has been in movies such as Good, F, Storage 24, Cliffs of Freedom and Fever Pitch.

Some of her biggest roles in television thus far (besides Bridgerton) was a recurring part in Silent Witness, as well as work on Four Fathers, EastEnders, Waking the Dead, Utopia, Home Fires, and in the television show, My Mum Tracy Beaker. Truly, there are so many people from the original coming back for this prequel, so I am so excited.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Michelle Fairley (Princess Augusta)

One of the new names to the Bridgerton world is Princess Augusta, who will be played by Michelle Fairley. The actress is not new to the word of television and movies, and has actually been in many television shows and movies before. Some of her most known film roles were in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 as part of the Harry Potter series , The Duel, Philomena and In the Heart of the Sea.

On television, one of her absolute biggest roles was that of Catelyn Stark in the Game of Thrones cast , one she kept for three seasons. Besides that, she’s had parts in shows such as Casualty, Lovejoy, Screenplay, The Bill, The Broker’s Man, 24: Live Another Day, Resurrection, Fortitude, and The White Princess. Talk about a lengthy resume.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hugh Sachs (Brimsley)

Last but not least on this least, we have our favorite right-hand man that is the Brimsley that we all know and love from the Bridgerton cast. He is played by Hugh Sachs, and of course, he’s been in plenty of movies and television before this, many that I’m sure most of you might recognize.

The Best Shows To Binge Watch On Netflix Right Now If you love Bridgerton on Netflix, check out some of the other awesome shows to watch.

On television, he was a part of Demob, Aristocrats, and has had several guest roles on series such as My Family, The Interceptor, Endeavor and more. He was also a series regular for Benidorm. With movies, he was a part of films such as Love, Honour and Obey, Beyond the Fire and The Libertine.

Talk about a packed and talented cast, and I’m sure that after this, they’re only going to get bigger roles that’ll truly show just how amazing they are. Here’s to a new romantic tale!