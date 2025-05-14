Bridgerton Just Got Some Big Renewal News, And I Know Which Sibling I Want Them To Focus On First

It’s official, dear readers, Season 4 of Bridgerton will premiere in 2026, and it’s been confirmed that two more seasons will come after it. That means two more Birdgerton siblings will have their love stories televised for those with a Netflix subscription . However, we don’t know which one will be next. There is one family member in particular, though, that I want them to spotlight in Season 5.

Bridgerton Has Been Renewed For Seasons 5 And 6

In a message from Lady Whistledown, Netflix aptly announced the upcoming plans for Bridgerton. We found out that Season 4, AKA Benedict’s love story , will grace our screens in 2026. And it was revealed that two more Bridgertons will get their own seasons, as the statement below also included renewal news about the show’s fifth and sixth seasons.

Considering all three seasons of Bridgerton charted in the Top 10 last year when Season 3 came out, this news is not surprising. However, while I had assumed we’d get more seasons of the romance series, I still don’t know which siblings will be the focus of the next two seasons.

Out of the eight Bridgerton siblings, we’ve seen three get their love stories – Daphne, Anthony and Colin – and we’re about to get Benedict's. So, that leaves Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth as the potential focuses for the upcoming seasons. Of these siblings, there’s one that I really hope is at the center of Season 5.

I Hope Season 5 Focuses On Eloise’s Love Story

Now, if the book-to-screen adaptation of Bridgerton followed the novels’ publication order, we’d likely be getting To Sir Phillip, With Love, which is Eloise’s story, for Season 5. However, with Season 3, they strayed from book order by putting Colin’s story before Benedict’s, so really, anything is possible.

Logically, I’d assume Eloise and Francesca will be the focuses of Seasons 5 and 6. Book-wise, Elisoe is book five while Francesca is book six with When He Was Wicked. Plus, Hyacinth and Gregory are still a bit too young for their own adaptations. So, if I could choose, I’d want Eloise next.

While Francesca’s future romance was teed up at the end of Season 3, we’ve known Eloise longer, and she’s such a fan-favorite character.

I’m desperate to see her love story play out, and I’m especially curious to see how they adapt her book. Unlike the other Bridgerton siblings, Eloise, for the most part, is quite actively against traditional romance and marriage, and seeing her take on the Ton and actually find love is bound to be entertaining and wildly different from every other season of Bridgerton.

Overall, to put it simply, I think it’s Claudia Jessie's time to shine, and Season 5 feels like the perfect time for Eloise to take center stage on Bridgerton.