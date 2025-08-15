Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set Photo Features Possible Venom Reference (And Fans Are Debating What It Actually Means)

The next Spider-Man movie is currently in production, and while this will be the fourth entry in the franchise, considering where the last movie ended, fans have a lot of questions about just what’s in store for our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. We have some details about the villains our hero will face, but now, fans are wondering if there might be another on the way.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been filming in the open in Scotland, which has resulted in fans getting to see a lot more of the movie than they often do. Among the items on the set spied by fans was a poster on a wall which included the word “symbiosis” as well as its definition…

Symbiosis: The living together in more or less intimate association or close union of two dissimilar organisms (as in parasitism or commensalism)

Needless to say, since symbiosis is a concept that plays into more than a few Spider-Man characters, most notably Venom, fans are beginning to speculate as to what the purpose of this poster is. The expectations run the gamut with commenters having a variety of opinions, which include…

probably just a cool easter egg for the movie tbh i think people read to much into this....just a hint/homage for the black suit in the future - @jewgibor

I knew it. Gargan’s Venom should be very interesting - @Abs0luteN0b0dy

Definitely foreshadowing, but not for this movie. The Russo's definitely want to recreate the Secret Wars moment lol. And we need one regular street level Spidey movie before the Symbiote - @dio_vaati

I don’t think we need a new adaptation of Venom, actually, let’s never have him adapted again. - @thatvenomfanboy

It’s quite clear that the “Symbiosis” poster is a very intentional reference to characters like Venom and Carnage, the only question is whether the reference is only there as a background easter egg, or if there’s something more going on. As one of the comments above points out, even if it is foreshadowing for the future, it doesn’t mean that what is being foreshadowed is going to happen soon.

We know that the villain Scorpion is set to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and there are some Spider-Man comics in which Scorpion himself takes on the Venom symbiote. That doesn’t mean that it will happen in the new movie, but it also isn’t impossible.

Spider-Man vs. Venom is something we haven’t seen since Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, and even then, the character was very much shoehorned into the story. Fans want to see a new take on the classic battle, and while we got a tease of Venom in the MCU as part of Tom Hardy’s Venom films, the two characters never actually crossed paths. With the end of the Venom movies and Sony’s failed Spider-Man-less Spider-Verse, it’s more possible than ever that Venom could join the MCU, but when that might happen is still a mystery.