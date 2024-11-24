The Gladiator II Actor That Caught Paul Mescal And Ridley Scott Off Guard With Their Acting Chops

One thing we should all be able to agree on is that the cast of Gladiator II is totally insane. Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielsen lead what Ridley Scott himself is calling the best thing he’s ever made . While these are some of the biggest actors in the industry, the real standouts of the film aren’t exactly household names. And, during their chat with CinemaBlend, Scott and Mescal heaped serious praise on one particular actor for having blown them away with their abilities.

I recently spoke with Ridley Scott and Paul Mescal in celebration of Gladiator II 's release and asked if there were any actors in particular who caught them off guard and shined amongst the star-studded cast. Paul Mescal said this:

Alex [Karim], who plays Ravi. He blew me away. Because obviously the talent of, like, Denzel [Washington] blows you away every single day on set and with every performance. But I think the relationship between Lucious and Ravi is one that I think was really strong. Paul Mescal

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Norwegian actor Alexander Karim is 48 years of age and has 74 credits to his name, according to IMDb. So, while we may not be completely familiar with him stateside, he is by no means an industry newcomer. In the historical drama, his character, Ravi, develops a unique relationship with Paul Mescal’s Lucious. It was a bond that Ridley Scott was also a fan of, as he explained to me:

Alex was out of the blue, yeah. From Norway. And the quiet of Ravi is wonderful, and he's funny. A quiet and funny character. Ridley Scott

Let's hope this 2024 movie release sparks a career surge Mr. Karim. Meanwhile, during our interviews with the Gladiator II cast, they gushed about one another quite a bit. As previously mentioned, there are a ton of surprise standouts. My personal favorites are Fred Hechinger and Joseph Quinn as the film’s psychotic, antagonistic twin emperors.

You could say that they have a lot in common with Joaquin Phoenix's Commodus from the original film, but they made an effort to do their own thing, even though they may have taken a few notes from the Oscar winner. Hechinger’s character, Caracalla, is usually seen with his trained primate companion , played by the monkey actress Sherry, who he says delivered the real standout performance of the film, and I think I might agree with him.

Gladiator II just hit the theaters and, so far, things are looking good. The film is tracking well at the box office, and audiences can rest assured that Ridley Scott's film received critics’ stamp of approval . After 24 years of waiting, it's finally time to head to the theater and be entertained again, and it's so exciting! And, as you go see it, be sure to keep an eye on the talents of Alexander Karim as well as the other outstanding supporting actors that round out the ensemble.