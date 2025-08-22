Seann William Scott's About To Get A Big Shifting Gears Raise, But His Divorce Just Shed Light On How He Spends His Income

Seann William Scott arrived on network TV earlier this year as part of a comedy with a recipe for success, with longtime sitcom stars Tim Allen and Kat Dennings in the leading roles. The crew will be back on ABC in the fall 2025 TV schedule despite surprising rumors of the popular show being cancelled back in the spring, and Scott seemingly got some great news to go along with the guaranteed second season. He's getting a big raise for his second round as Gabriel, but that's not the only recent update about his income. Divorce proceedings have revealed just how he spends his money.

Seann William Scott's Big Raise For Season 2

While Scott is better known for his film credits, Shifting Gears isn't his first network TV show in recent years. His luck seems to have shifted, after Fox's Lethal Weapon was cancelled after his first season as co-lead and Welcome to Flatch didn't generate much buzz in its two short seasons on Fox. I'd certainly say that Shifting Gears is his highest-profile gig on network TV, and he's going to be well paid for it in Season 2.

According to In Touch after accessing court documents listing Seann William Scott's expenses, the American Pie cast alum was paid $900,00 for the ten-episode first season of Shifting Gears. That equals out to $90,000 per episode, which certainly isn't a small salary. He'll be getting much for more Season 2, however. His episodic fee for the season that premieres in October has reportedly been bumped all the way up to $225,000 before commissions.

If Season 2 runs for ten episodes like Season 1, that amounts to $2.25 million. Fans can expect the new season to start with a trio of Home Improvement reunions for Tim Allen, with Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning all set to appear in the premiere.

How Seann William Scott Spends His Income

Seann William Scott has been immersed in an ongoing court battle with his ex-wife for months. He and his then-wife, Olivia Korenberg, split in 2024 after four years of marriage, with an eventual joint custody deal. The complications arose earlier this year when Korenberg claimed (via Us Weekly) that that her ex-husband indicated that she could live in one of his properties long-term and even make renovations, while Scott claimed that the arrangement was intended to last for one year.

With the court battle evidently ongoing, Scott filed documents to report his income and net worth in late August. Us Weekly shares that, according to Scott's filing, he listed himself as an actor who began work in the industry back in 2000. (He does have some earlier credits listed on IMDb, including American Pie in 1999.)

While he reportedly earned a total of $54,699 in July 2025, his usual total in salary or wages per month is $110,00 including $45,000 on royalties and $31,00 on dividends/interest payments. Monthly expenses include property taxes to the tune of $15,000; $5,000 for repairs; $2,500 for groceries; $2,000 for utilities; $500 for his cell phone; $1,500 for clothes, $1,500 for entertainment; and $11,000 on other bills for $59,039. He also reportedly agreed to increase his child support payments, although a sum was not disclosed.

As for his net worth, court documents indicate that he has $158,00 in checking/savings accounts and cash; $12,285,322 in stocks and bonds; and $18,781,328 in property, which includes three homes in L.A., a Mini Cooper worth $30,00, a Honda Passport netting $55,000, jewelry worth $650, furniture worth $171,000, and artwork worth $93,000.

Over the course of the divorce, Scott paid his legal team around $500,000, and claimed his ex-wife earned about $5,500 per month. He asserts that his decision to sell the house that she had been living in was not retaliatory or connected to her new relationship, but rather on the advice of financial advisors. Attempts to settle on Scott's part did not result in a deal, and a judge has not yet ruled on the matter.

So, whatever the future holds for Seann William Scott's personal life, he can count on a big bump in pay for Season 2 of Shifting Gears. The comedy returns to ABC on Wednesday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET, just ahead of the Season 5 premiere of Abbott Elementary.