'Gladiator II' Interviews With Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Ridley Scott And More

“Gladiator II” is on its way and boasts a stellar cast that includes Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, and Fred Hechinger. Watch CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb sit down with the cast, as well as director Ridley Scott, to discuss such things as their primate costar, the deleted scenes that will be in the director’s cut, the lost take of Paul Mescal kissing Pedro Pascal, and much, much more.

Video Chapters

0:00 - The Lost Take Of Paul Mescal Kissing Pedro Pascal

0:30 - Denzel Washington’s Response To His Oscar Buzz

1:20 - The Sentimentality And Nostalgia Connie Nielsen Felt Returning For ‘Gladiator II’

2:30 - Fred Hechinger On His Monkey Costar

3:34 - Denzel Washington On His Relationship With Dundas The Monkey

4:15 - The Standout Performance That Caught Paul Mescal And Ridley Scott Off-Guard

4:50 - How Denzel Washington Would Feel About A ‘Training Day 2’

5:26 - Why Connie Nielsen Doesn’t Fight In ‘Gladiator’ Like She Does In ‘Wonder Woman’

6:45 - Fred Hechinger On ‘The White Lotus’ And The Art Of Throwing Tantrums

8:10 - Ridley Scott Wants To Work With Daisy Edgar-Jones

8:45 - Fred Hechinger Is Joining The Secret Club For Internet Boyfriends

9:40 - The Deleted Scene That Will Be In The ‘Gladiator II’ Director’s Cut