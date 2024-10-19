Critics Have Seen Gladiator II, And They’re Loving Denzel Washington And Paul Mescal’s Performances In Ridley Scott’s ‘Bloody’ Sequel

The 2024 movie schedule is filled with major titles facing large expectations. It’s fair to say that’s definitely the case with Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II , the long-gestating sequel to the director’s Oscar-winning 2000 historical epic starring Russell Crowe. Well, the time has finally arrived, as the first batch of critics have feasted their eyes on Scott’s latest, and they are entertained! Not only are they down for the British filmmaker’s “bloody” epic, but they’re also loving the performances of Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington.

Critics and general audiences alike have seemingly been anticipating a sprawling blockbuster from the man behind Alien, Blade Runner and more cinematic classics. And it would seem that’s exactly what was delivered, based on the early reactions that were posted to X. Film pundit Scott Menzel was among those who was high on the movie and showered praise upon the aforementioned actors:

Gladiator II is Ridley Scott’s best film since The Martian. A big, bloody and bad ass action spectacle that builds upon the legacy of the original. The film showcases beautiful set pieces and a lot of epic battles. Paul Mescal shines. Denzel Washington chews up the scenery quite a bit here and looks like he is having the time of his life here.

Fellow critic Caitlin Tyrrell had glowing thoughts of her own to share on the long-awaited movie. She shared how it perfectly continued the narrative established in the original film but also managed to stand on its own. Tyrrell also heaped more praise on the cast, including the Aftersun and Fences stars:

[Gladiator II] is the perfect continuation of the original & an epic story in its own right. A fantastic cast, but Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, & Paul Mescal are transcendent! Countless intense blood soaked fight sequences! [Gladiator II] demands to be seen on the big screen!

It probably shouldn’t be too surprising that Ridley Scott – who’s been lauded for historical dramas – has managed to deliver yet again. Set over 20 years after the events of the original movie, the sequel focuses on the now-adult Lucius – the son of Lucilla and the late Maximus. After his home is invaded by Roman soldiers and his family is killed, Lucius finds himself in slavery and eventually aspires to become a gladiator like his father before him. Along the way, Lucius is mentored by Denzel Washington’s Macrinus – an arms dealer and ex-slave who has plans to take control of Rome.

After the first trailer for Gladiator II debuted, the Equalizer star was quickly predicted to be the movie’s scene-stealer. Clayton Davis of Variety would likely agree with that assessment based on his reaction to the movie. He shared nothing but praise for the film and, while lauding the cast, he made a bold prediction about the American Gangster star:

Welcome back to the f*king movies! That sums up [Gladiator II]. Ridley Scott's best directorial effort since "Black Hawk Down." I found Paul Mescal's work as Lucius to be one of the film's most honest surprises. This is Denzel Washington, having the time of his life in one of his most killer roles yet. A third Oscar could very well come his way. Sound, visuals, costumes, you name it, this movie's got it. Another blockbuster the Academy can most definitely embrace. Let's f*king go!

Despite the wave of praise that’s washing over Ridley Scott’s latest movie, it’s apparently not a perfect film. Discussing Film’s Andrew J. Salazar argued that the follow-up lacked a bit of the bite and focus that its predecessor possessed. However, Salazar also counted the performances and visuals as bright spots:

GLADIATOR II works best as an acting showcase for Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, & Joseph Quinn. It's largely uneven & lacks the emotional punch of the first film. However, Ridley Scott's direction is unhinged, framing this as an epic Roman opera. The visuals get the job done.

That “unhinged” remark honestly has me even more eager to see the movie for myself, to be honest. When veteran entertainment journalist Scott Mantz shared his take on the film, that wasn’t an adjective he used. His post included descriptors like “epic,” “amazing” and “great”:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

GLADIATOR II is indeed the REAL DEAL! An epic sequel worthy of its Oscar-winning predecessor — great action, amazing visual effects, stellar performances across the board (esp. PAUL MESCAL & DENZEL WASHINGTON)! A return to form for director RIDLEY SCOTT! I was ENTERTAINED!