Critics Have Seen Gladiator II, And They’re Loving Denzel Washington And Paul Mescal’s Performances In Ridley Scott’s ‘Bloody’ Sequel
Viewers are happy to be back in the arena!
The 2024 movie schedule is filled with major titles facing large expectations. It’s fair to say that’s definitely the case with Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, the long-gestating sequel to the director’s Oscar-winning 2000 historical epic starring Russell Crowe. Well, the time has finally arrived, as the first batch of critics have feasted their eyes on Scott’s latest, and they are entertained! Not only are they down for the British filmmaker’s “bloody” epic, but they’re also loving the performances of Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington.
Critics and general audiences alike have seemingly been anticipating a sprawling blockbuster from the man behind Alien, Blade Runner and more cinematic classics. And it would seem that’s exactly what was delivered, based on the early reactions that were posted to X. Film pundit Scott Menzel was among those who was high on the movie and showered praise upon the aforementioned actors:
Fellow critic Caitlin Tyrrell had glowing thoughts of her own to share on the long-awaited movie. She shared how it perfectly continued the narrative established in the original film but also managed to stand on its own. Tyrrell also heaped more praise on the cast, including the Aftersun and Fences stars:
It probably shouldn’t be too surprising that Ridley Scott – who’s been lauded for historical dramas – has managed to deliver yet again. Set over 20 years after the events of the original movie, the sequel focuses on the now-adult Lucius – the son of Lucilla and the late Maximus. After his home is invaded by Roman soldiers and his family is killed, Lucius finds himself in slavery and eventually aspires to become a gladiator like his father before him. Along the way, Lucius is mentored by Denzel Washington’s Macrinus – an arms dealer and ex-slave who has plans to take control of Rome.
After the first trailer for Gladiator II debuted, the Equalizer star was quickly predicted to be the movie’s scene-stealer. Clayton Davis of Variety would likely agree with that assessment based on his reaction to the movie. He shared nothing but praise for the film and, while lauding the cast, he made a bold prediction about the American Gangster star:
Despite the wave of praise that’s washing over Ridley Scott’s latest movie, it’s apparently not a perfect film. Discussing Film’s Andrew J. Salazar argued that the follow-up lacked a bit of the bite and focus that its predecessor possessed. However, Salazar also counted the performances and visuals as bright spots:
That “unhinged” remark honestly has me even more eager to see the movie for myself, to be honest. When veteran entertainment journalist Scott Mantz shared his take on the film, that wasn’t an adjective he used. His post included descriptors like “epic,” “amazing” and “great”:
Amid the praise for Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal, the cast is also filled with some other excellent actors. The Gladiator II cast also includes Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Derek Jacobi and Connie Nielsen, who reprises her role as Lucilla. It’s exciting to hear such great reactions to the film early on but, of course, you should form your own opinion. See the film in theaters starting on November 22 and, in the meantime, stream the first movie with a Paramount+ subscription.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.