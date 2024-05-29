Glen Powell Compares 'The Blue Angels' To 'Top Gun: Maverick' And Discusses His Future In Hollywood
Watch our interview with aviation film veteran Glen Powell as he discusses his new production, "The Blue Angels."
Hollywood’s newest A-lister Glen Powell is taking on the role of producer for Amazon Prime’s feature documentary “The Blue Angels.” We had a chance to sit down with the aviation enthusiast as he talked about the connections he made through “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Devotion,” working with J.J. Abrams on “The Blue Angels” and whether or not he plans to direct anytime soon.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:20 - Glen Powell's Connection To ‘The Blue Angels’ Through ‘Top Gun’
01:00 - How New IMAX Technology And J.J. Abrams Paved The Way For ‘The Blue Angels’
02:00 - How The Blue Angels Prepare Their Bodies Not To Pass Out
03:28 - Glen Powell On How His Grandfather Introduced Him To The Blue Angels
04:35 - The Blue Angels Showed Glen Powell What Kind Of Man He Wants To Be
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
06:00 - Now That He’s A Producer, When Is Glen Powell Going To Direct?
Jeff started his career producing television commercials in his hometown of Fresno, California. After a few years, he came across the opportunity to make a living talking about his favorite thing: movies. Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.