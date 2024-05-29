Glen Powell Compares 'The Blue Angels' To 'Top Gun: Maverick' And Discusses His Future In Hollywood

Hollywood’s newest A-lister Glen Powell is taking on the role of producer for Amazon Prime’s feature documentary “The Blue Angels.” We had a chance to sit down with the aviation enthusiast as he talked about the connections he made through “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Devotion,” working with J.J. Abrams on “The Blue Angels” and whether or not he plans to direct anytime soon.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

00:20 - Glen Powell's Connection To ‘The Blue Angels’ Through ‘Top Gun’

01:00 - How New IMAX Technology And J.J. Abrams Paved The Way For ‘The Blue Angels’

02:00 - How The Blue Angels Prepare Their Bodies Not To Pass Out

03:28 - Glen Powell On How His Grandfather Introduced Him To The Blue Angels

04:35 - The Blue Angels Showed Glen Powell What Kind Of Man He Wants To Be

06:00 - Now That He’s A Producer, When Is Glen Powell Going To Direct?