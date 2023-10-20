Goosebumps Showrunners Share 'The Master' R.L. Stine's Thoughts On The Disney+ Horror Series And Detail How Involved He Was
Here's how the horror icon contributed.
There's a new Goosebumps TV series over on Disney+ and Hulu, but it's not quite like the one longtime fans grew up with. There's a freshly spooky edge to this series, and while the blueprint of R.L. Stine's classic anthology is interwoven throughout, this is an entirely original story. It may lead to wondering how much Stine himself contributed to the show and his thoughts on it, and CinemaBlend received a definitive answer about that from the showrunners Conor Welch and Pavun Shetty.
Those tuning in to see the perfectly cast Justin Long and familiar storylines on Goosebumps needn't worry about this new series operating without the teen horror mastermind's involvement. Welch and Shetty were highly complimentary about R.L. Stine during an interview with CinemaBlend, as the latter discussed his involvement in the show:
The Goosebumps series is undoubtedly different than the books and TV/movie adaptations of the past, but it's all been crafted with R.L. Stine looking along and guiding every step of the way. This isn't too surprising, despite the more mature direction, as the author has always been supportive and happy about the various adaptations of his work. (And to be sure, this isnt anywhere near as extreme as the Fear Street film trilogy, being a Disney+ show.) It kind of makes me wish we would've gotten that Tim Burton-produced Goosebumps movie, but apparently, we can't have all the nice things all the time.
But this latest iteration is a treasure indeed, and both showrunners were pleased as blood-red punch to get to work with such a literary icon. Conor Welch talked about growing up with R.L. Stine's works, and how wild it is to have circled back around to that love as a full-time professional capacity years later.
The new Goosebumps series, the first chunk of episodes of which are available now with a Disney+ subscription, follows a group of teens who inexplicably start experiencing bizarre events. As they work to figure out how to stop the weirdness, they uncover a deeper mystery that reveals their parents may know more about the wild happenings than they're letting on.
While it's an original story, the Goosebumps series incorporates some of the most iconic parts of R.L. Stine's books in the adventure. The Cuckoo Clock of Doom, the Haunted Mask, and apparently, even Slappy the Dummy will factor into the adventure at some point. Pavun Shetty talked about what an honor it was to incorporate those into the show and to be a part of an R.L. Stine work:
It's good to hear they had such a positive experience working with R.L. Stine, and hopefully, that continues to show in the series as more episodes come out. I'm definitely impressed with what I've seen so far and commend the show for edging up the series in a way that appeals to the millennials that were reading the books when they were children.
Goosebumps is available to stream on Disney+ and with a Hulu subscription, with new episodes popping up every week on Fridays. Catch up on the series right now, and tune in before the final episode hits on November 17th.
